Here’s How Much Scottie Scheffler Has Earned In Tournament Wins This Year

Scottie Scheffler has been performing amazingly since the start of the 2024 season and his consistency has credited him with huge bucks in his bank account. As a result, he has now crawled up to 8th place in the PGA Tour money list and stands ahead of Jason Day and Matt Kuchar with $61,258,464. A huge portion of his career earnings were a result of his 2024 tournament wins and the four back-to-back triumphs that included a major win.

The triumph at the PGA Tour’s fourth signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, credited Scottie Scheffler with $4 million, which was followed by the Players Championship win, where he won $4.5 million. The world no. 1 didn’t stop there, as he went on to win the Masters Tournament, which gave him a payout of $3.6 million, followed by the RBC Heritage win, crediting him again with $3.6 million. Thus, Scottie’s winner’s earnings currently stand at $15.7 million from his 2024 wins to date.

Apart from the triumphs, Scottie Scheffler’s second position at the Houston Open earned him $553,735. The Genesis Invitational (T10), Phoenix Open (T3), and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T6) brought in $455,000, $519,200, and $642,500, respectively. Also, at the start of the season, Scottie Scheffler’s fifth and 17th finishes at the Sentry and the American Express earned him $132,300 and $690,500, respectively. Thus, Scottie Scheffler’s total season earnings amount to $18,693,235.

Scottie Scheffler is definitely on a winning high and is being compared to Tiger Woods for the same. But the six-year-old veteran is only halfway through reaching Tiger Woods’ career earnings, which are more than a billion.

Scottie Scheffler Reminds Many Of Tiger Woods’ Prime Years In Golf

Watching Scottie Scheffler’s current form, several parallels can be drawn with Tiger Woods’ dominating years. Scottie’s zeal can be compared to Woods’ insatiable thirst to win a tournament, never settling for second place.

Added to his wins this year, in his ten starts this season, Scottie Scheffler had nine top-ten finishes and his form is something similar to the caliber Tiger Woods displayed in his career. Another striking coincidence is that no golfer after Woods won a PGA Tour event, a week after a major triumph. Scottie Scheffler did that by clinching the title at Harbour Town after wearing his second green jacket.

Even coach Butch Harmon acknowledged Scottie Scheffler’s gameplay and admitted that he might match Tiger Woods’ record, given that he’s got plenty of time.

“He’s got to do it for 19 more years [to match Woods], but right now who says he can’t?”

Scottie clinched his second green jacket at 27 years old, along with a Players title. Likewise, Tiger Woods clinched his second green jacket when he was 25 years old and, in the same year, ended up clinching the Players title as well. Thus, if Scottie keeps his golf skills intact, who knows, he might be able to match Tiger Woods records someday.