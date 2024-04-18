Scottie Scheffler Sets Sights On RBC Heritage Victory After 2024 Masters Success

While Scottie Scheffler admitted that he is a bit drained after winning his second green jacket, he also emphasized that he had no second thoughts about playing in the RBC Heritage.

“So going into this week, it’ll be a bit more challenging than it was last week just because I think playing in contention at majors and especially winning takes a lot out of you…There’s a lot of stuff that goes on after the Masters on Sunday, and you get home very late, and emotionally I think I’m a bit drained.”

The two-time major winner strongly asserted that he could win another tournament and never considered withdrawing from the upcoming signature event.

“I committed to this tournament, and I’m not showing up here just to walk around and play a little golf.”

In the same interview, he also talked about how he had to leave his wife at home, who is expecting their first child. He had declared that if his wife went into labor, he would withdraw from the major to be by her side to witness the birth of his first child. Scheffler said he was emotional about his family and would run to his wife when she needed him.

It seems that the World No. 1 is all geared up to grab his next triumph after his Masters win. Scottie Scheffler’s astounding form at the major saw four rounds of 66, 72, 71, and 68. He also managed to have back-to-back wins at the Players and the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Thus, with the inclusion of Scottie Scheffler, the level of the RBC Heritage field is already elevated. Here are the other top golfers to look out for at the signature event.

The RBC Heritage Field Displays The Best Golfers In The Tournament’s History So Far

The RBC Heritage field will have three past champions, including Webb Simpson (2020), Jordan Spieth (2022) and Matt Fitzpatrick (2023). Nine of the world’s best players will be seen competing for the title, and fifteen winners of the past 23 majors will also be seen playing in the tournament, including Rory McIlroy.

Apart from them, 54 Masters golfers, including five who finished third or better, will return at the RBC Heritage. Ludvig Aberg, who ended up in 2nd place, and Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa, who tied for third, will play at the $20 million event. In addition, 57 golfers who have hoisted PGA Tour trophies will also be competing at Harbour Town this weekend.

With the PGA Tour moving to its fifth signature event, the stakes are high, and the strong field has the fans’ excitement skyrocketing. The winner will not only receive the increased prize money but will also achieve 700 FedEx points. The limited field of the tournament offers golf fans a chance to witness great gameplay on the green. These events are the PGA Tour’s attempt to compete with LIV Golf’s hefty payout tournaments. Here’s a list of the winners of the previous four signature events: