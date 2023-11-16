How Much Does Rory McIlroy’s Private Jet Cost?

Golf is considered a luxurious sport and hence the golfers live a spendthrift life as well. One of the prominent golfers, Rory McIlroy, is also bestowed with such a lifestyle. He even owns his own private jet, along with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Ernie Els, and others. Given that Rory is one of the highest-paid athletes, according to the 2023 Forbes report, it is no surprise that he owns such a luxurious asset. The name of the jet is the Bombardier Challenger 605, which costs $30 million.

This private flight gives him access to reach his course locations faster and smoother. This jet has a maximum speed of Mach 0.885 and a range of 3,910 miles. While the jet has evident merits, it also puts him under guilt for carbon emissions. Thus, he expressed his unfeigned responsibility for the same.

Rory McIlroy takes liability for flying private

Rory McIlroy takes a tour on his private jet to reach the tournament course locations. But in 2021, he had his wake-up moment when the four-time major winner realized the damage he had caused to the environment.

In an interview, he explained the guilt trip he experienced while flying home. He stated,

“ I flew back home privately. It was just me on the plane and I just got this massive sense of guilt come over me, just because this can’t be good and all that sort of stuff.”

Thus, admitting to the global injury that his trips cause.

To compensate for his action, he pays around $150,000 per year to offset the carbon footprint. This came up as the only possible solution provided to him as he reached out to the GEO Foundation.

This additional fee will get him carbon-neutral at the end of the year.

“I take it seriously, especially when you see some of these weather events that are happening, And I live in a part of the world where hurricanes are very prevalent” said Rory in an interview.

Ergo, Rory’s awakening to his conscience proves his environment-friendly attitude.