2024 RBC Heritage Open Round 1 Tee Times And Pairings Unveiled

After a successful outing at the Masters tournament, the PGA Tour has headed to South Carolina for the the RBC Heritage. The tournament is the fifth signature event on the tour, and is being held at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island. As many as 69 players will by vying for the title and the $20 million prize purse.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be on the green defending the title. Last year, the English professional golfer defeated Jordan Spieth in a playoff round to win his second PGA Tour title and bagged $3.6 million. This year, the winner of the RBC Heritage Open will again receive $3.6 Million as prize money alongside 700 FedEx Cup points. Let’s uncover the tee times and pairings of golfers for the event’s first round!

2024 RBC Heritage Open Round 1 Tee Times And Pairings

The RBC Heritage Open is going to kick off on April 18th with the first round beginning at 8:15 a.m. ET. Here are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the tournament:

Alejandro Tosti- 8:15 a.m.

Austin Eckroat, Erik Barnes- 8:25 a.m.

Matthieu Pavon, Erik van Rooyen- 8:35 a.m.

Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson- 8:45 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young- 8:55 a.m.

Tony Finau, Adam Schenk- 9:05 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes- 9:15 a.m.

Sam Burns, Kurt Kitayama- 9:25 a.m.

Jason Day, Eric Cole- 9:35 a.m.

Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An- 9:50 a.m.

Russell Henley, Andrew Putnam- 10 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Si Woo Kim- 10:10 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston- 10:20 a.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth- 10:30 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala- 10:40 a.m.

Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood- 10:50 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner- 11 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chandler Phillips- 11:10 a.m.

Akshay Bhatia, Will Zalatoris- 11:25 a.m.

Grayson Murray, Thomas Detry- 11:35 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Shane Lowry- 11:45 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Jake Knapp- 11:55 a.m.

Corey Conners, Tom Hoge- 12:05 p.m.

Tom Kim, Harris English- 12:15 p.m.

Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay- 12:25 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers- 12:35 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Brendon Todd- 12:45 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy- 1 p.m.

Taylor Moore, Justin Rose- 1:10 p.m.

Brian Harman, Sungjae Im- 1:20 p.m.

Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick- 1:30 p.m.

Ludvig Aberg, Rory McIlroy- 1:40 p.m.

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele- 1:50 p.m.

Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland- 2 p.m.

Brice Garnett, Nick Dunlap- 2:10 p.m.

With the RBC Heritage Open being the fifth signature event, it is to see how well the above golfers will compete in their quest to clinch a victory and the hefty cash prize.