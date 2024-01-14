‘I Don’t Think We Want To Be Important For One Month’: Sergio Garcia Responds To Rory McIlroy’s Dream of Seeing LIV Golf Imitate the IPL

Sergio Garcia doesn’t seem convinced about Rory McIlroy‘s idea of turning LIV Golf into the IPL. Rory McIlroy has recently softened his stance about LIV and given his ideas about how the circuit can progress. McIlroy said, “What I would love LIV to turn into is almost like the Indian Premier League of golf. The IPL in cricket, they take two months during the calendar.”

Advertisement

McIlroy thinks LIV can organize their events in the four weeks of May and the four weeks of November, and this would help the golf ecosystem. But Garcia went on to discard that idea and highlighteed the fact the LIV Golf has bigger plans.

Sergio Garcia Isn’t Convinced With Rory McIlroy’s idea

In an interview with the Standard, the Fireballs GC captain mentioned that LIV Golf deserves a lot more than McIlroy’s advice.

Advertisement

“I don’t think we want to be important for one month. We all deserve more than that.”

Garcia also hinted at Jon Rahm‘s move to LIV as a sign that LIV is here to stay.

“It shows we’re here to stay for a long time. People were thinking this is going to be two or three years and then gone. You’re seeing guys sign through to late 2020s and maybe even the 2030s.”

Moreover, Rahm has received support from players like Rory McIlroy, which means LIV has been gradually accepted by people. Garcia even thinks that Rahm should thank them because they were the first players to endure the rage.

Garcia has always kept faith in the LIV product. As LIV Golf is gradually progressing now, the Spaniard takes pride in his choice and is looking forward to better days. The framework agreement is to be fixed by March. It is to see whether the deadline is met and how far the new structure benefits all.