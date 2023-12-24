“Trying To Be a High School Bully”: Bryson DeChambeau Addresses “Real” Brooks Koepka Beef

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are now on the same page and are happily part of the LIV Golf roster. But there was a time when they were involved in an infamous war of words back in 2019. Recently, DeChambeau attended a YouTube podcast where he threw light on his relationship with Koepka and explained how caddies and agents parked the two Americans to brawl with each other.

In a recent episode of the Good Good Podcast on YouTube, the host, Garrett Clark, questioned Bryson DeChambeau about what exactly happened in his feud with Brooks Koepka. The 30-year-old American said that it was because of miscommunications coming up from the caddies and agents. He stated that Koepka saw him as an “oddball” and a “big man high school bully.”

“It was. It was real. It actually was right off the bat. We… we didn’t there was a lot of miscommunication, coming from caddies and agents and stuff like that and then us personally. Just not communicating effectively. Him thinking I was just an oddball and which I am fair enough. Then him thinking he’s, you know, some a-hole that’s just trying to be a big man high school bully sort of thing. And that’s kind of what it… what it was,” DeChambeau said.

Bryson DeChambeau added that Brooks Koepka got the better of him in The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks, and he felt it was fair enough. He said that he had been better than the latter numerous times on the golf course.

“But I mean look we had the match and he kicked my ass in the match and fair enough. But I’ve kicked his ass numerous times in the golf course well. And you know it’s a fun,” DeChambeau said.

Later on, DeChambeau shared that both of them are now good with each other. Although he and Koepka are sometimes not on the same page, however, he added that they hold a great deal of mutual respect for being on the same side for LIV Golf.

“We’re fine. We’re fine. We… we have, but, we love… we love playing into it and I think, you know, there are times where we still don’t necessarily like some of the things that they do. So, it’s never going to be like we’re hanging out all the time. But, we do have a good mutual respect for what we did on the LIV side of things. And we… we totally understand why we did and what we did,” Bryson DeChambeau concluded.

What Exactly Happened Between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in 2019?

DeChambeau won the 2019 Dubai Desert Classic at the Majlis. Soon after the tournament, Brooks Koepka commented on the slow play in that tournament. Although he did not mention DeChambeau’s name, the latter was at the epicentre of all the social media negativity. However, when DeChambeau was asked about the same, he stated that taking more time was important for his calculations.

Later on, when the two LIV golfers played at the Northern Trust, they showered a few more verbal attacks on each other. In that tournament, a video of the latter was all over the internet in which he took more than three minutes to hit a shot.

After a series of videos went viral, DeChambeau had to talk about the criticism he had been facing lately on social media. The verbal spats between him and Koepka did not stop until the 2021 Ryder Cup. After Team USA won the prestigious event at the Whistling Straits, they were seen hugging each other.

Later in November 2021, they participated in The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks, which was actually organised as a result of their feud. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau even spoke to the media about the mutual respect that they hold for each other.

Well, their feud is in the past, but one can’t say that they hold each other in friendly regard. One thing is for sure – their rivalry was one hell of a golf story.