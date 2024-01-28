Hojgaard Brothers Register Unusual Record By Losing But On Different Tours

Sunday was not quite favorable for the Danish origin’s Hojgaard brothers. Both Nicolai and Rasmus ended up as solo runner-ups this week, but, on different tours. The former lost to Matthieu Pavon at the Farmers Insurance Open by a mere margin of one stroke while the latter lost to Thorbjorn Olesen at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship by six strokes.

Nicolai Hojgaard was a strong contender to win this week’s PGA Tour event. However, he fell short of one stroke to record his first victory on the PGA Tour. His four-round scores were 67-66-73-70 and he earned $981,000 as prize money.

Meanwhile, his twin brother, Rasmus Hojgaard, had a similar day at work. He missed out winning his fourth DP World Tour title at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Despite shooting 66-64-68-69 in four rounds, he was six strokes shy of the winner, and his compatriot Thorbjorn Olesen. For finishing as solo runner-up, he earned a paycheck worth €253,916.58.

It is not ironic for the Hojgaard Brothers that they are already twins and have finished in the same spot but in different parts of the world. This is probably the first time in the history of golf that two twin brothers have ended up losing but finished on the same runner-up ranks on different tours.

Who is More Successful Among the Hojgaard Brothers, Nicolai or Rasmus?

Two brothers playing the same sport is not a new thing. However, twin brothers playing the same sport is very rare. In the game of golf, the Hojgaard brothers, Nicolai and Rasmus, are the first twins to play in the Open Championship together. They achieved the feat in 2023 at Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

Both brothers are equally talented and have achieved huge heights in the past few years. However, if we compare their statistics, it is quite tough to decide who is more successful among them. While Rasmus has recorded four DP World Tour victories, Nicolai is not too far and has won three titles so far.

Hojgaard brothers have taken the entire golfing fraternity by storm with their performances. Although Rasmus was the first to record a DP World Tour victory, Nicolai recorded his first professional victory as an amateur on the Nordic Golf League around two years before his twin brother.

Nicolai was also part of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. He could only contribute 0.5 points for a winning cause. Meanwhile, Rasmus is yet to get a chance in the Senior Ryder Cup team, however, he was part of the European team at the Junior Ryder Cup in 2018.

If the statistics were compared before November 2023, Rasmus might have had an upper hand over his twin brother. But, Nicolai’s sensational victory at the DP World Tour Championship 2023 has given him a slight edge over his sibling. Well, the comparison does not quite matter as both of the Hojgaard brothers are disruptive forces in professional golf and are surely destined for greater things in the future.