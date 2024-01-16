2024 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Distribution And Field
Suchita Chakraborty
After the Sony Open, the PGA Tour now sets off to California for The American Express. The event is scheduled to take place at the PGA WEST Private Clubhouse and Golf Courses from January 18 to January 21. The purse of the third tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is a whopping $8.4 million. Out of which, the winner will receive $1.512 million, and the runner-up will be rewarded $915,600. The payout is the same amount that was available for last year’s Honda Classic, RSM Open, and others. Added to this, the purse had an increase of $400,000 from last year. This purse is also $2.5 million higher than it was five years ago.
After last season’s victory, Jon Rahm is the defending champion but since he moved to LIV Golf, he has been suspended from the tour and thus won’t be defending his title. This year, the winner will also receive an additional 500 FedEx points and world ranking points. Now, let’s take a look at the prize money distribution.
Prize Money Distribution And Winner’s Payout For The 2024 American Express
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
The American Express is not a signature event, yet it has attracted a star-studded field. The list consists of Scottie Scheffler, who finished at T5 in the Sentry Tournament. Apart from him, there are other big-shot names like Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Cantlay was the runner-up in the 2021 American Express.
Chris Kirk, who recently won the Sentry, is coming back to the field of The American Express. Also, Jason Day and Tony Finau, who turned down rumors of moving to LIV Golf, have promised their names in the field. Other significant names include Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, and Shane Lowry. Will Zalatoris, who is recovering from back surgery and was dismissed after two rounds at the Sony Open, is coming back for The American Express.
Rising golf star Akshay Bhatia and DP World Tour star Min Woo Lee will also make appearances in the US. Some former winners also return, like Jason Duffner, Adam Long, among others. Now, it is time to see which golfer wins the title this year.
