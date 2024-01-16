2024 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Distribution And Field

Golf fans follow Jon Rahm, Davis Thompson and J.T. Position on the 18th tee on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Am Ex Golf Final Round4801

After the Sony Open, the PGA Tour now sets off to California for The American Express. The event is scheduled to take place at the PGA WEST Private Clubhouse and Golf Courses from January 18 to January 21. The purse of the third tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is a whopping $8.4 million. Out of which, the winner will receive $1.512 million, and the runner-up will be rewarded $915,600. The payout is the same amount that was available for last year’s Honda Classic, RSM Open, and others. Added to this, the purse had an increase of $400,000 from last year. This purse is also $2.5 million higher than it was five years ago.

After last season’s victory, Jon Rahm is the defending champion but since he moved to LIV Golf, he has been suspended from the tour and thus won’t be defending his title. This year, the winner will also receive an additional 500 FedEx points and world ranking points. Now, let’s take a look at the prize money distribution.

Prize Money Distribution And Winner’s Payout For The 2024 American Express

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

The American Express is not a signature event, yet it has attracted a star-studded field. The list consists of Scottie Scheffler, who finished at T5 in the Sentry Tournament. Apart from him, there are other big-shot names like Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Cantlay was the runner-up in the 2021 American Express.

Chris Kirk, who recently won the Sentry, is coming back to the field of The American Express. Also, Jason Day and Tony Finau, who turned down rumors of moving to LIV Golf, have promised their names in the field. Other significant names include Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, and Shane Lowry. Will Zalatoris, who is recovering from back surgery and was dismissed after two rounds at the Sony Open, is coming back for The American Express.

Rising golf star Akshay Bhatia and DP World Tour star Min Woo Lee will also make appearances in the US. Some former winners also return, like Jason Duffner, Adam Long, among others. Now, it is time to see which golfer wins the title this year.