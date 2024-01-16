HomeSearch

2024 American Express: Purse, Prize Money Distribution And Field

Suchita Chakraborty
The American Express

Golf fans follow Jon Rahm, Davis Thompson and J.T. Position on the 18th tee on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at The American Express in La Quinta, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Am Ex Golf Final Round4801

After the Sony Open, the PGA Tour now sets off to California for The American Express. The event is scheduled to take place at the PGA WEST Private Clubhouse and Golf Courses from January 18 to January 21. The purse of the third tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is a whopping $8.4 million. Out of which, the winner will receive $1.512 million, and the runner-up will be rewarded $915,600. The payout is the same amount that was available for last year’s Honda Classic, RSM Open, and others. Added to this, the purse had an increase of $400,000 from last year. This purse is also $2.5 million higher than it was five years ago. 

After last season’s victory, Jon Rahm is the defending champion but since he moved to LIV Golf, he has been suspended from the tour and thus won’t be defending his title. This year, the winner will also receive an additional 500 FedEx points and world ranking points. Now, let’s take a look at the prize money distribution.

Prize Money Distribution And Winner’s Payout For The 2024 American Express

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

The American Express is not a signature event, yet it has attracted a star-studded field. The list consists of Scottie Scheffler, who finished at T5 in the Sentry Tournament. Apart from him, there are other big-shot names like Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Cantlay was the runner-up in the 2021 American Express. 

Chris Kirk, who recently won the Sentry, is coming back to the field of The American Express. Also, Jason Day and Tony Finau, who turned down rumors of moving to LIV Golf, have promised their names in the field. Other significant names include Billy Horschel, Rickie Fowler, and Shane Lowry. Will Zalatoris, who is recovering from back surgery and was dismissed after two rounds at the Sony Open, is coming back for The American Express. 

Rising golf star Akshay Bhatia and DP World Tour star Min Woo Lee will also make appearances in the US. Some former winners also return, like Jason Duffner, Adam Long, among others. Now, it is time to see which golfer wins the title this year. 

