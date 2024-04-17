‘I Think Everything Comes With Results’: Nelly Korda Aims To Elevate Golf With Caitlin Clark Effect

Nelly Korda, from Bradenton, Florida, is the leader after the first round with a six-under par, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Nelly Korda is aiming to clinch her fifth consecutive victory with the upcoming Chevron Championship. And amid her superb form, the 25-year-old golfer recently addressed the question of whether fans might see the resurgence of female golfers on the front page of the New York Times. Korda expressed that the outcomes largely hinge on the opportunities that a player receives, further emphasizing that everything is dependent on a golfer’s performance.

Nelly Korda said (via Golf Monthly):

“I think that it just depends on the opportunities that are brought to you. If you’re playing good golf and you’re competing well and people see how much love you have for the game or how much work you put in day in and day out, I think everything comes with results.”

The one-time major winner was asked if women’s golf could replicate American basketball player Caitlin Clark’s recent success in drawing an audience of 20 million people to women’s college basketball, Korda responded:

“I feel like we just need a stage. We need to be put on TV. I feel like when it’s tape delay or anything like that that hurts our game. Women’s sports just needs a stage. If we have a stage we can show up and perform and show people what we’re all about.”

It is important to note that this week the Chevron Championship will be televised on the Golf Channel and Peacock. However, the tournament coincides with the PGA Tour’s fifth signature event, the RBC Heritage Open.

It will be fascinating to see whether Nelly Korda’s stellar form can match Caitlin Clark’s recent record. All eyes are on the American professional golfer, who has already captivated fans with her outstanding performances this year.

Nelly Korda On A High After Four Consecutive Wins This Season

Nelly Korda has won 12 times on the LPGA Tour, four of which came in the 2024 season. She kicked off the season with a T16 position in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The LPGA pro then clinched the LPGA Drive On Championship trophy in a playoff round against Lydia Ko in late January. She didn’t play in February and returned to the field in late March, only to triumph at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in a playoff round against Ryann O’Toole.

After winning her second event of the season, Nelly Korda went on to create a streak of back-to-back victories at the Ford Championship, with a two-stroke margin against Hira Naveed, and at the T-Mobile Match Play with a score of 4 and 3 over Leona Maguire.

The star golfer even had great finishes last year, which include her solo runner-up finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, and a solo third finish at the Chevron Championship.

With just a day left for the 2024 Chevron Championship to begin, fans await to see if Nelly Korda manages to equal the record of LPGA legends Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez by winning five consecutive events this season.