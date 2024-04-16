What Are The Power Rankings For The 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship?

Bradenton’s Nelly Korda reacts after sinking winning the putt and defeats Lydia Ko, off camera, in a sudden-death playoff to capture LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton’s Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Women’s golf is gearing up for its first major of the season – the 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship. The tournament is scheduled to start on April 18 at The Club at Carlton Woods. It will have a prize purse of $5,200,000, and the winner will receive a paycheck of $780,000.

The field of the 2024 Chevron Championship will have 132 players. It will also feature 11 past winners of the tournament. So, before the tournament begins, here are the top six players in the power rankings of the upcoming female major tournament (WR denotes World Ranking):

1) Nelly Korda (WR – 1)

Nelly Korda is entering the field with four consecutive wins. She will be a top contender to win her fifth consecutive title, hoping to equal the record of Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez.

2) Lilia Vu (WR – 2)

Lilia Vu had quite a breakout season on the LPGA Tour last year. She won four tournaments, two of them being majors. The 26-year-old is entering the 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship as the defending champion. She is yet to record a victory in 2024 and will hope to win her first title at Carlton Woods.

3) Lydia Ko (WR – 8)

Lydia Ko is in good form this season. She was the winner of the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions which happens to be her first victory since November 2022. The Kiwi golfer would hope to record her third major champion victory at the Carlton Woods this week.

4) Brooke Henderson (WR – 12)

Brooke Henderson will be making her 10th start in the Chevron Championship this week. Her best finish at the tournament came in 2020 when she finished second behind Mirim Lee. She has seen some sparkling performances this season and will hope to record her third major victory this week.

5) Jin Young Ko (WR – 6)

Jin Young Ko is a past champion of the upcoming major, having won the tournament in 2019. The South Korean golfer hopes to win her third major title at the 2024 Chevron Championship. She will be aiming towards ending her 5-year major drought at Carlton Woods this week.

6) Rose Zhang (WR – 21)

Rose Zhang’s entry to professional golf was a memorable one. She recorded her first victory in her very first start on the LPGA Tour. Since winning the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open, the American golfer is waiting for her second victory. And what better place than the upcoming 2024 Chevron Championship!

Other players on the power rankings include Sei Young Kim, Patty Tavatanakit, Hannah Green, Hyo Joo Kim, Jiyai Shin, and Minjee Lee. Now, it remains to be seen who will clinch the first major title of this season.