“If Sharky Says It, It Must Be True” – Golf Fans Engage In Debate As Greg Norman Declares Talor Gooch Superior To Tiger Woods In Iron Play

Apr 6, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Talor Gooch of Smash GC plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has recently dismissed Tiger Woods as the best iron player. He has claimed that Smash GC player Talor Gooch is the best iron player in the past two decades in the game of golf. This has sparked an upsurge of reactions from fans having multiple thoughts regarding the same.

“Talor Gooch is the best iron player in the game of golf in the past 20 years that I’ve personally witnessed,” Norman said.

Fans were quick to come to X (formerly Twitter) and share their response on the same. One of the fans believed that if Greg Norman said that Talor Gooch has a better iron game then it might be true.

Another fan says that Greg Norman may not have watched Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler playing golf which could be a reason he called Talor Gooch a better iron player.

One fan stated that he had to go out of the line to disagree with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

Another golf enthusiast urged to bring up the Talor Gooch versus Scottie Scheffler statistics.

While there were a few fans who agreed with Greg Norman’s claim, some called it baseless and were in total disagreement. Here are some top comments from golf fans on X:

Talor Gooch was recently seen at the LIV Golf Miami. He finished T9 on the leaderboard after shooting a 6 under par at Trump National Doral. Greg Norman’s comment has fueled a new word of war in the game of golf involving the 2023 LIV Golf Individual champion.

Is Talor Gooch Going To Play At 2024 Masters? Exploring Eligibility Status Of Greg Norman’s Favorite Iron Player

The first major tournament of the 2024 season is just a week away. Only 13 players from the LIV Golf will be visiting Augusta National Golf Club this time. But the list does not have the name of Norman’s favorite iron player. Since Gooch is ranked 550th in the world and has no special exemption via any qualifying tournament, he is not eligible to play at the 2024 Masters.

Talor Gooch has made 11 appearances across all four major golf tournaments. The 32-year-old has proceeded to weekend’s play in only seven of them. He has not even recorded a top-10 finish in any of his starts. His best finish remains to be T14 at the 2022 Masters.

Recently, Greg Norman has called him the best iron player and also compared him with legendary Tiger Woods. But he may have forgotten that Woods has 15 majors to his name and Gooch has none.

Talor Gooch’s decision to join LIV Golf has surely dented his chances to play at the major tournaments again. Since the Saudi-backed league has already withdrawn its application from OWGR, it will be really tough for the 32-year-old to ever make a place for himself at golf majors.