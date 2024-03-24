LIV Golf Makes Decision On Home UK Course Which Is Apparently The ‘Hardest Ever’ With Toughest Par-3 Hole

LIV Golf willbe moving on from the Centurion Club in London to a comparatively new JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester to host its third season’s UK Invitational. The club based in the Staffordshire countryside is said to have signed a multi-year deal with the Saudi-backed league. It has previously hosted the Rose Ladies Series events in 2020 and 2021. Later on, it hosted two editions of the European Senior Tour’s JCB Championship.

The United Kingdom’s event at Centurion Club in London was the inaugural tournament for the Saudi-funded league in 2022. Later on, the venue hosted the tournament again in the second season of 2024. Now, the host club for the tournament has been changed. It is said to be the “hardest ever” golf course by YouTuber Rick Shiels which measures around 7,400 yards.

The 17th hole at the JCB Golf and Country Club is a par 3 hole with a 255-yard length. Shiels claims it to be tougher than the signature 17th hole of the TPC Sawgrass which hosts The Players Championship.

LIV Golf CEO Praises UK Invitational’s New Golf Course

Greg Norman recalled how the Saudi-backed league started in London, UK back in 2022. He then stated that the league was thrilled to expand its reach in the United Kingdom and was grateful to have the merely five-year-old JCB Golf and Country Club. As quoted by JCB.com, he said,

“LIV Golf made history in the UK with our groundbreaking launch in 2022 and memorable encore event this past summer. For 2024, we’re thrilled to expand our reach in the UK with a new host venue in JCB Golf and Country Club, one of the top courses in the country. Only five years old, this fantastic course has already proven its mettle on the professional stage and will add to an exciting summer swing in Europe as our players hit our season homestretch.”

LIV Golf UK will be played from July 26 to July 28, 2024, at the all-new JCB Golf and Country Club. Interestingly, the tournament will be played just a week after The Open Championship which is scheduled to be played from July 18 to July 21, 2024, at Royal Troon Golf Club. It will be interesting to see what kind of crowd the new venue manages to get.