“Best Most Important Player”: LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Highlights Jon Rahm Move

Oct 20, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman looks on during the first round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to highlight some top moments for the breakaway series 2023. His highlights included Jon Rahm’s arrival, Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship win, Bryson DeChambeau’s historic round of 58, and many more. He also added a point in which he hinted about more players expected to join the Saudi-backed league.

Advertisement

A few points were even more attractive as he mentioned the potential merger deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and their financers that would make the game better for fans and players. Another highlighting point was Norman’s description of their newest member, Jon Rahm. He wrote,

“The best and most important player in the world today -Jon Rahm – joins our LIV family”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SharkGregNorman/status/1741594913685340341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Greg Norman also emphasized on making the game of golf more appealing in Australia. He mentioned how the LIV Golf Adelaide event successfully drew a record crowd. He also assured that their “purpose and mission” has remained same since day one, and he hopes to continue it in the future.

Norman thanked his “loyal staff” for standing by his side. He ended by hoping for new heights for the Saudi-backed league in 2024.

“I Used To Be Your Biggest Fan” – Greg Norman’s 2023 Highlights Receives Mixed Reaction From Fans

The New Year post by Greg Norman has garnered a lot of attention from fans on X. While some praised the Saudi-funded series’ product, some were very reluctant to digest the highlighted points.

One of the fans proclaimed that he was the biggest fan earlier. However, he added on by criticizing LIV Golf by calling their “TV product” not equivalent to the PGA Tour.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bosoxbuff/status/1741602924776571356?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan trolled Greg Norman for claiming Jon Rahm as the best player in the world.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/smoothganache/status/1741655596267397315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Other fans did not leave any chance to troll Norman and criticize his 2023 highlights. Here are some top comments from the fans on X:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bucks42Bdogs24/status/1741606255431504339?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HMBurgerz/status/1741600881244508563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ANTi_LIV/status/1741644690103865778?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/philgolf000/status/1741596534620184818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There were also fans who came out in support of him and called him a leader. One of the fans stated that Norman’s legacy was a “work in progress” and added that it was growing with each month passing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/flyovrcntry/status/1741633686167040032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Here are some top comments from fans in favor of Greg Norman and LIV Golf:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dr_Banner77/status/1741596904536899637?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BobBallPdx/status/1741635618927452423?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LuqueMeatSauce/status/1741621894653051116?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Moynihanp1/status/1741649926533115952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Norman’s statement did make a lot of noise on X. However, with the merger deal between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF still on the table, the Aussie must hope for new heights for his league once the framework agreement comes to fruition.