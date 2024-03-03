“I’m Not Needed” – Ian Poulter Wants To Play Ryder Cup But Is Afraid That It Will Not Happen Until A Change In Administration

Ian Poulter lost his eligibility to play in the Ryder Cup team of Europe following his resignation from the DP World Tour after he defected to the LIV league. After this, Ian believes that he will never get to play for the team unless the authorities involved are changed.

Poulter was one of the big-shot entities of the Ryder Cup who earned the pet name ‘postman’ due to his contribution to the European team. But after he left the DP World Tour, he lost his membership in the tour and eligibility for the Ryder Cup. Now, only a change in Ryder Cup management or an agreement between the PGA and PIF can sort this tussle. Reflecting on his thoughts about the Ryder Cup, the golfer said a few words.

Ian Poulter reflects on his Ryder Cup chances

The Englishman said he felt bad about being excluded from the 2023 Ryder Cup and was disappointed with the authorities.

“Extremely disappointing from my perspective with the way certain people were treated and spoken about with reference to the Ryder Cup.”

Added to that, he continued,

“Especially when certain people have committed a lot of their life to work extremely hard for that product. So, the way it stands right now, with the current people that run that level of the organisation, things would have to change for me to be involved. That’s from an everything perspective, I’m not needed, they didn’t need me last time.”

Ian Poulter was discouraged after being neglected by the authorities and thinks his Ryder Cup days are over. He feels he is getting old and by the next edition, he will be 49. Poulter played seven times in the biennial event and was on the winning side in five instances.

Although the Englishman calls a quit on his Ryder Cup dream, that is not with Sergio Garcia, who is expecting a place at the 2025 event at Bethpage.

“I want to give myself the best possibility of playing the Ryder Cup.”

Ian Poulter calls himself a Ryder Cup legend because he has more points than any other golfer in history. Currently, the LIV players are ineligible for the event but in the future, the situation might change. Also, Rory McIlroy is desperate to have Jon Rahm for the 2025 patriotic dream.