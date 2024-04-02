mobile app bar

Exploring The List Of LIV Golfers Qualified For The 2024 Masters At The Augusta National

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

LIV Golfers

LIV Golfers. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Master’s Tournament is almost knocking on the door and a list of LIV golfers have already been confirmed for their participation in the year’s biggest major. Around 13 LIV golfers will play at Augusta National but LIV player, Ian Poulter, won’t be among them. Contrary to 2023, the number of LIV golfers is fewer this year because the league couldn’t achieve OWGR points, and as a result, several renowned golfers couldn’t make it to the field. 

But those who triumphed at the Masters Tournament previously had a lifetime subscription to Augusta National. Also, if a player won any of the four majors, he’d have five years of guaranteed entry to Augusta National. Now, which LIV members entered the event roaster, according to the official Masters page? Let’s take a look at the list!

LIV Players Who Made It To The Masters Tournament

The list includes Jon Rahm, who is the defending champion, and will be organizing the Champions dinner this year. Next in line are Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, and Bubba Watson, who triumphed at the Masters Tournament in 2020, (2004, 2006, 2010), 2018, 2017, and (2012, 2014) respectively, giving them a lifetime opportunity to play in the major. 

Then, Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship winner), Bryson DeChambeau (2020 US Open winner), and Cameron Smith (2022 Open Championship) got a part in the Masters due to their triumphs in other majors, which enabled the players to participate at Augusta for five years since their last major win. 

Other renowned names who made it to the list are Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, and Charl Schwartzel. The most fascinating form is displayed by Niemann from this group, as he won two of the four tournaments and received a special invite. 

But Ian Poulter won’t be playing at the Masters; he made his last appearance in 2021. He received an invitation from the field but he confirmed that he’d not be able to participate.

“For clarity, I will not be playing The Masters this year…I was invited to play by a member and it was in incredible condition.” 

Thus, quite relevantly, Poulter said he would not be in the field. Therefore, it is to be seen whether any of the present LIV golfers wear this year’s green jacket or if a PGA Tour player takes it home. A lot of fierce gameplay awaits in April, and fans are super excited to witness their favorite players compete in the biggest major of the year, devoid of any PGAT-LIV rivalry.

