“It’d Be A Nice Way To Get Off The Mark.” – Tommy Fleetwood Ready To Face American Critics At The Masters

Tommy Fleetwood has probably been unlucky ever since he made his debut on the PGA Tour. In 132 starts, he has 35 top 10 finishes, which includes five top 5 finishes, and has earned a whopping sum of $21,357,217. However, despite being in the $20 million earners club, he has yet to record a win in America. Recently, somebody on social media trolled him by labeling the Englishman as “the $20 million loser.”

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the 33-year-old has given a fitting reply to the recent trolls. Despite not hearing about “the $20 million loser” troll, Fleetwood said that there were even worse things that he had heard. However, the Englishman is confident to silence his critics at the Masters. He feels that there would not be any better place than Augusta National to record his first PGA Tour victory.

“I haven’t heard that one, but there’s worse things to be called, isn’t there?” Fleetwood said, “If I’m going to win in America then wouldn’t it be great to do it at the Masters? It’d be a nice way to get off the mark.”

Tommy Fleetwood is scheduled to tee off at 04:30 p.m. ET in the first round of the 2024 Masters. His playing partners for the first two rounds at Augusta National are Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

Tommy Fleetwood Replies To Brandel Chamblee’s “Poor Form” Comment

In the first week of April, former golfer turned golf analyst Brandel Chamblee called out some of the big players who were playing poorly according to him. The list of the out-of-form players also had the name of seven-time DP World Tour Champion Tommy Fleetwood. He noted that the Englishman’s Stroke Gained stats fell off by -2.049 in the 2024 season.



Back in 2020, Paul Azinger also called out Tommy Fleetwood and stated that winning on the European Tour would not matter until he records a victory on the PGA Tour.

In the interview with The Telegraph, the 33-year-old replied to all his critics. He indirectly replied to Brandel Chamblee and said that his 2024 season has not been too bad. The Englishman stated that he has recorded two top-10 finishes and has a win at the inaugural Dubai Invitational.

“It doesn’t bother me. The way I look at it is that I must have been doing something right to have won all that money. Of course, my ambition is to win over here – that goes without saying. But this year hasn’t been too bad. A couple of top 10s and the win in Dubai. It’s funny, but when I am really consistent they have a go at me for not winning and then when I do win and have an inconsistent spell they also have a go at me. So I can’t really win whatever I do. I just try to be honest with myself and keep putting in the work. That’s all you can do,” Fleetwood said.

Tommy Fleetwood has made eight starts collectively on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. He only missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Other than that, he has performed decently well. Even in his last start at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, the Englishman finished T7 on the leaderboard.

The 33-year-old is currently at Augusta National playing in the 2024 Masters. Although he may not have pretty good stats in this major, he will be hoping to better it this week. Let’s see if Fleetwood manages to finish better on the leaderboard and silence his critics.