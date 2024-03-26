Rory McIlroy To Partner Shane Lowry At The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

August 8, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; Rory McIlroy (left) and Shane Lowry (right) walk on the fifth hole during the Wednesday practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy will be partnering with his close friend Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He has not featured in the PGA Tour’s only team competition and it will be his first time playing at TPC Louisiana. Interestingly, both golfers have featured in Ireland’s Olympic team in the 2020 Tokyo Games and have been part of the European Ryder Cup team in 2023.

The Irishmen will join the likes of defending champions Davis Riley and Nick Hardy who have confirmed to participate this year as well. Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama are also big names pairing for the upcoming team event.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Organizer Steve Worthy React To Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry’s Participation

The only team event on the PGA Tour calendar commences on April 25 and will be a four-day affair. It will conclude on April 28 and will be played at TPC Louisiana for a prize purse of $8,900,000. It also offers its winners a massive toll of 500 FedEx Cup points.

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is organized by Fore!Kids Foundation. After Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were announced to participate, the CEO of the foundation, Steve Worthy said in a statement quoted by ESPN,

“Both of these players have competed for Europe in Ryder Cup competition, so they are very accustomed to team play.” Worthy added, “It’s always fun to see close friends partner in our unique format, and with their experience they will be both fan and on-course favorites.”

Rory McIlroy has not been in his top form this 2024 season on the PGA Tour. Although he is the World No. 2 on the Official World Golf Rankings, his struggle with putting aspect of the game cannot be ignored. It will be inetresting to see how his best friend Shane Lowry motivates and pushes him at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.