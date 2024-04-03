‘It’s Definitely Going To Be Nerve-Wrecking’: First-Time Masters Competitor Ludvig Aberg Shares Excitement And Nerves Ahead Of Tournament Debut

February 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ludvig Aberg acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ludvig Aberg experienced a remarkable beginning to his PGA Tour career, clinching victory at The RSM Classic just five months after turning professional. This significant triumph not only secured him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour but also earned him an invitation to participate in the upcoming Masters Tournament, marking his inaugural appearance in the majors

Now, during his Tuesday Press Conference for the upcoming 2024 Valero Texas Open, Aberg was inquired about his anticipation for participating in his first Masters tournament. To this, the Swedish professional golfer, shared his feelings, emphasizing both his excitement and the palpable nerves he was experiencing. He detailed the moment as being particularly nerve-wracking as he prepares for the prestigious competition.

“It is uh a lot of excitement um it’ definitely going to be nerve-wrecking. It’s definitely going to be nervous…um but you know the Masters is the Masters. We all know that and it’s a tournament I have watched ever since you know I start playing golf.”

The world number 9 also added that his inaugural major holds a special significance for him, as he’ll have the support and company of his family, friends, and girlfriend throughout his participation.

“Obviously my first major is going to be very special. I’ll have my close family, I’ll have my girlfriend, I’ll have some friends over as well. So I think we’re all going to enjoy it.”

Ludvig Aberg Was Part Of The Winning Team At The 2023 Ryder Cup

Aberg got the opportunity to showcase his talent on the grand stage of the prestigious Ryder Cup tournament last year. Despite being only three months into his professional journey, his early success and impressive performance at the European Masters earned him a coveted spot by captain Luke Donald on the European Team.

Partnering with Viktor Hovland, Aberg triumphed over Max Homa and Brian Harman with a 4 and 3 score in Friday morning’s foursomes. They continued their winning streak into Saturday’s four-ball match, securing a victory with an overwhelming 9 and 7 margin.

Their consistent and remarkable performance over the three-day event propelled Team Europe to a stunning finish, clinching the victory with a total score of 16.5 to 11.5. Maintaining the exceptional form he demonstrated last year, Aberg stands a strong chance of delivering an outstanding performance at the Augusta National.