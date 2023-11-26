Jon Rahm Reportedly ‘In Late-Stage Talks’ to Sign With LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is reportedly ‘in negotiations’ to join the Greg Norman-led league. The social media account Flushing It confirmed the news on its Twitter (now X) this week. The only thing that’s holding back the two-time major winner is the format; he’s apparently vying for some changes. “The holdup is not financial, but is due to him wishing to modify the format of the league.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/flushingitgolf/status/1727215419012813272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This comes as no surprise, as Rahm has never been critical of the league; moreover, he applauded LIV’s inclusion in the sport because that compelled the PGA Tour to raise its event purses. Unlike PGA Tour pros like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and other notable golfers who fiercely criticize the Saudi-funded league every chance they get, Rahm has always chosen to not criticize LIV Golf in the open save for calling it out on its format. Instead, the Spaniard criticized the PGA Tour when it went ahead with a $3 billion merger with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour out of the blue, calling them out on their hypocrisy.

Advertisement

Jon Rahm Takes a Jab at the PGA Tour Over a Major Division

In an interview, Rahm reflected on his thoughts about how dividing golf by tours has been a bad idea and that the PGA Tour was responsible for creating that divide. “Two minutes before the announcement came out, someone from the PGA Tour contacted me and told me everything. I thought it was a joke. This is what they should have done from the beginning. Instead, they generated division and then decided to come together again”.

Rahm’s words quite clearly make it evident that he was frustrated with the PGA Tour. Recently, when he was given a choice to replace Rory McIlroy as the player director of the policy board, he sternly denied it and made it clear that he couldn’t invest his time in such extracurriculars.

He also withdrew from the Hero World Challenge and TGL, the tech-based league of Tiger Woods. In his excuse, he said, “right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer”. The timing of pulling out of these rosters and the rumors of joining LIV cannot be just a coincidence.

And with Phil Mickelson telling people that Rahm is a “done deal” for LIV Golf and later denying it, people started drawing connections with his brother Tim, who was Rahm’s college coach.

If Jon Rahm were to join LIV Golf, he would specifically opt to be on Sergio Garcia’s team as a probable substitution for Carlos Otriz in Fireballs GC, which is an all-Spanish franchise. Perhaps Rahm might have his own team.

Advertisement

After winning the Masters Tournament, Rahm gained an exemption from all the majors for the next five years. So, a worry regarding competing in the majors is not an issue. But what could be a nail in the coffin would be his chances of playing in the Ryder Cup. Rahm has played in the past three editions and is one of the best players on the European squad. He was the leading scorer for his team in the 2021 defeat at Whistling Straits and one of just three players to remain unbeaten in September in Rome.

If Rahm were to depart, the PGA Tour would probably be the most affected. In 2023, he participated in just two regular DP World Tour events. Whether the 2023 Masters champion will join LIV Golf, only time will tell.