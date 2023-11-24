’Worst Liar And a Pathetic Human ‘: Phil Mickelson Denies Telling People That Jon Rahm Is a “Done Deal” To Join LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has denied all allegations of declaring to people that Jon Rahm is a “done deal” for LIV Golf. Mickelson’s biggest foe, sportswriter Alan Shipnuck, had accused Lefty of telling people that Rahm was joining LIV Golf amid the already-circulating rumors, recently on social media. He wrote, “In recent days Phil has been telling folks that Rahm signing with LIV is a done deal (they share the same agent.)”. This feud has spiked yet another online clash between the two.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlanShipnuck/status/1727398583962624315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But Mickelson did not let this go easily and went on to post an enraged response on social media, highlighting that he wasn’t aware of anything related to Rahm. “This isn’t true, and I don’t know anything. I don’t want to know anything, and I haven’t said anything. Alan is the worst liar and a pathetic human”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1727402074466664526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Mickelson and Shipnuck rivalry is nothing new to the golf world, but what’s new is Rahm’s chances of moving to LIV. Are these rumors true at all?

Will Jon Rahm betray the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, as per Phil Mickelson?

There have been speculations going around regarding Rahm’s possible move to LIV Golf. On November 22, a tweet from Flushing It stated that Rahm is in “late stage talks” to join the Greg Norman-backed league. But his only concern is the format, not anything financial.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/flushingitgolf/status/1727215419012813272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is not the first time Rahm’s LIV bonding has gotten the spotlight. Since LIV’s inception, the Spaniard has been talking highly of the Saudi-funded league because it was LIV’s influence, according to him, that spiked the tournament purses of the PGA Tour.

Advertisement

As Rahm recently backed off from Tiger Woods’ new league, the TGL, and the Hero World Challenge, the two instances might point to the fact that Rahm was in fact planning behind the scenes, likely to join Sergio Garcia‘s Fireballs GC, which is an all-Spanish team.

Rahm has close bonds with Tim Mickelson, Phil Mickelson’s brother. Thus, it is quite likely that if ever Phil spilled the beans on this matter, there might be something to the rumors. Watching the drama between Mickelson and Shipnuck, PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim tweeted, “Amazing. Nothing like LIV drama to keep me entertained while trying to deal with jet lag”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Mike_kim714/status/1727500782260351420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Whether or not Jon Rahm will join LIV Golf cannot be asserted. With a huge transfer window set up in the LIV League, everything is uncertain as of now. The teams are likely to regroup together for the next season.