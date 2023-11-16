Jon Rahm Squashes Rumors That He Might Replace Rory McIlroy on PGA Tour Policy Board

With Rory McIlroy abruptly resigning from his position as a player director on the PGA Tour policy board on Tuesday, there have been rumors that Jon Rahm might be a fitting replacement for the place. But shattering the roaring speculations of the golf world, the Spaniard sternly confirmed that he is entirely focused on the course and cannot pay heed to any other roles.

Furthermore, Rahm also pulled out from the inaugural season of the tech-based innovation, TGL, last week, further cementing his stance on taking on any additional role at the moment. But what might be the possible reason for his impassive attitude towards such a coveted seat?

Jon Rahm rebuffs the idea of replacing Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour policy board

As Jon Rahm joined in a recent interview, he was asked whether there was the slightest bit of a chance of witnessing him in the PGA policy board role, but his reply came as a sharp rejection of all the presumptions.

He confidently confirmed that there was no way he would be engaging himself in management roles.

“Absolutely no chance. I’ve been asked a couple times if I have any interest. But I’m not going to spend … I don’t know how many meetings they have, but they are six, seven, hours long. I’m not here for that”

As the interview went on, he also reflected on the hardship McIlroy had to go through because of his position, ultimately resulting in him disowning his seat. “As regards to Rory, he’s obviously been put in a situation where a lot has been expected of him, and I don’t know the exact reason why he left the board. But I certainly wouldn’t blame him for wanting to focus a bit more on his game and his family and enjoy the bit of time. He’s truly earned that.”

In the same interview, Rahm also highlighted his reasons for stepping back from TGL. To back his decision, he stated that he chooses to prioritize his family and two kids over extra endeavors. Also, the time commitment is not possible for him currently. Thus, any rumors of Rahm replacing McIlroy stand void right now.

Rahm also went on to speculate when asked whether McIlroy’s time away from the course could’ve factored into his decision.

“It is a significant commitment, so it could have an effect. It’s not only the meetings. It’s the phone calls and the players wanting to talk to you. So even the hours you spend on the course are a little bit busier.” The 2023 Masters champion also added that there was a reason why no great player has ever been a full-time board member and achieved wins after wins at the same time: that sleep deprivation does go on to affect one’s game.

With McIlroy taking a break from gameplay last year owing to his mental health and a missed cut at the biggest major of the year in April, it is to be seen how he manages his gampelay with the launch of his new league in the coming season.