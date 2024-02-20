Justin Thomas’ Caddie To Join NBC Sports As Lead Analyst At 2024 Mexico Open

Although Justin Thomas is skipping the 2024 Mexico Open, his caddie surely will. Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay will serve as the NBC lead analyst and will become the first active caddie to work in this role. He has been caddying for Thomas since 2022. As the American golfer will not be playing in the event, the caddie thought that he could take up a different role.

Before Thomas, he had served Phil Mickelson for 25 years and whenever he found the six-time major champion resting, he would go back to NBC and take up his hobby as a reporter. He was also the voice of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Is Bones’ passion the only reason behind him now preparing to work as a lead analyst at the 2024 Mexico Open or there’s more?

Why has Justin Thomas’ caddie been chosen as the lead golf analyst for the 2024 Mexico Open?

The NBC Sports golf analyst, Paul Azinger, left a place vacant for the job after his contract expired. Ever since he departed, the media house has been looking for a replacement but has not yet found a permanent employee. Thus, a lot of different individuals have been taking up the role.

Kevin Kisner was the voice of The Sentry and the Phoenix Open. Paul McGinley was in the Hero World Challenge last year as a commenter and analyst. Then, Curt Byrum was handling the business at Sony Open in Hawaii, and Brandel Chamblee took up the role at American Express.

Thus, Justin Thomas’ caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay has been chosen for the 2024 Mexico Open. However, the caddie has made it clear that his choice should not be interpreted as his career choice. He loves his caddie job and is devoted to his master. He was alongside the American golfer at the 2022 PGA Championship and also carried his bag at the recently concluded Genesis Invitational where he missed the cut.

At the 2024 Mexico Open, Bones will be an on-course reporter on Thursday and will share the booth with other commentators on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Apart from him, NBC has not disclosed any other name for the job role at Vidanta Vallarta. So, it is still a mystery who will take up the mantle at the Players Championship which the media house will cover as well.

Also, Justin Thomas, who will not participate in the 2024 Mexico Open, might next appear at the Cognizant Classic. Thus, the caddie-golfer could be next seen at the end of February.