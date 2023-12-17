Justin Thomas Defends PGA Tour Policy Board, Says Framework Agreement Close to Completion

Sep 26, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Justin Thomas addresses the media in a press conference prior to a practice round of the Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas is fully convinced that the PGA Tour policy board will reach an agreement that favors all. The tour is currently busy with negotiations regarding the framework agreement as it approaches its deadline i.e. December 31st. In the coming week, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be having a final meeting regarding the framework agreement.

Amidst all these, reports are transpiring regarding the tour having closed a deal worth around $3.5 billion with Fenway Sports Group. This will help the tour join hands with billionaire US team owners.



Moreover, this deal has to be passed by the six-player directors on the PGA Tour policy board. Thomas has full faith in the work and dedication of his fellow mates. But the golfer has had a tough season, and he also ended up missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs. He also explains how golf is more important to him than everything else.

Justin Thomas Plans to Prioritize Golf as Uncertainty Looms Over the Tour

Before the PNC Championship, he stated:

“I mean, I have faith and I have trust…I have bigger and better things to worry about, to be selfish and honest.”

Added to that, he also said:

“My golf is, and I shouldn’t say more important because the future of the PGA Tour is more important, but selfishly for me, my golf is [more important]…I just haven’t really had the desire to do that much. I’ve got faith and trust in them.”

As the settlements go on, there have been reports about Patrick Cantlay having dealt with these negotiations individually with the assistance of Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. But Spieth discarded these rumors, and Justin Thomas displayed his heartfelt gratitude towards Cantlay for his work.

Cantlay stated that the people on the board have been exceptionally involved in the tour negotiations and the amount of time they invest by compromising on their families is something worth admiring. Coming to Thomas’ round one performance at the PNC Championship with his father, Mike Thomas. The pair stands at T11 with an 8-under par. The duo made eight birdies and displayed quite the zeal in Orlando.

Justin Thomas indeed had an average year and even struggled to be picked for the US Ryder Cup team. But he’s hoping the next season won’t be a repetition and will be doinh his best in that regard.