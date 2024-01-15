“Another Trump Lover Joins the Trump Tour”: Reports Suggesting LIV Golf Ready to Make Another Coup Rubs PGA Tour Fans the Wrong Way

Apr 23, 2023; Adelaide, South Australia, AUS; Greg Norman addresses the crowd before the trophy presentation following the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide golf tournament at Grange Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark is reportedly on the verge of joining the LIV Golf League. Apart from the American, World no. 10 ranked Caleb Surratt and Asian Tour star golfer Keiran Vincent are also being rumored to join the cash-rich league. As per a few reports, these three players will be joining Jon Rahm’s newest team.

Some reports suggest that Wyndham Clark has been strongly negotiating with the LIV Golf League and the deal could be finalized soon. He is confirmed to be seen at the next PGA Tour event, the American Express, which starts on January 18, 2024.

Fans React to Wyndham Clark Rumoured to Join the LIV Golf League

NUCLR GOLF, one of the top spots for golf fans on social media, recently shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). Soon after they posted the news, it received huge attention from the fans.

One of the fans described the LIV Golf League as the “Trump Tour”. He added that another Trump lover, referring to one of the three golfers mentioned in the post, is going to join the league.

Another fan stated that he was surprised to see Kieran Vincent making a move to LIV Golf League. He reasoned it because the golfer recently won the promotion event of the league last month.

A fan stated that Wyndham Clark had already peaked his career and he needed to earn more cash. He added that in just two more years he would be worth merely a tenth of his worth. He called it a good move for the American golfer.

Another fan had similar thoughts on Wyndham Clark and stated that it would be the right move for him to take the money. He added that he felt that golfers would not be able to play once his exemptions were over to play the majors.

Fans had pretty vile reactions to the three golfers rumored to joining the LIV Golf League. Some felt that it was the right decision for them to join the cash-rich league while some questioned their conscience. Here we are with some of the top comments from the fans on X:

If the rumors are true and Wyndham Clark is joining the LIV Golf League, it is certainly a drawback for the PGA Tour. Although their merger deal with PIF may change the future dynamics for the players in the cash-rich league. And this could be a major reason the Tour players switching to the Saudi-backed league.