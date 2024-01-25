With LIV Golf’s New Season Approaching, Here’s 5 Things That Still Aren’t Clear

LIV Golf begins its third season in just a few days in Mexico. As new players are being added to its roster, targetting specifically Ryder Cup stars, there still remain empty spots on its team after the introduction of transfer window this year. Despite that, five things are still unclear about the circuit. These are a few aspects that the golf world is speculating on and that need to be addressed. Let’s take a look at them.

Jon Rahm’s Team

LIV’s high-profile asset, Jon Rahm, has spent seven weeks in the league but as expected, he couldn’t attract PGA Tour golfers. Moreover, his team name is yet to be decided, and has vacant spaces for new golfers to join. A golfer who got into the circuit through a promotional event, Kieran Vincent, might join the team.

Another golfer named Caleb Surratt might also join Rahm’s team, as per reports. As time is short, Rahm needs to take immediate steps to bring more golfers and complete his team roster.

Total Number Of Players In The Field

With Rahm’s inclusion in the roster and talks of incorporating a new team, the number of golfers will also increase to 52 from the previous count of 48. Added to that, the total number of teams will be 13 and this year might see a field of 54 players.

For the first time in the circuit’s history, the total number of players is not divided by four, which means there will be two extra players.

Speculations On New Additions

After LIV introduces the player relegation system based on their performance, it created vacant spots in many teams. After Matt Jones resumed his contract with Ripper GC, Cameron Smith needs one more golfer. Reports say that Herbert, who moved to LIV Golf, will be introduced in Ripper GC, but there’s still no confirmation.

Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC also has two places remaining to be filled after Bernd Wiesberger rejoined the DP World Tour. Another LIV player, Graeme McDowell, has also moved to Smash GC. Added to these, Iron Heads GC needs one player to replace Sihwan Kim. LIV has welcomed three new contracts that include Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, and Kalle Samooja; hence, these golfers might join any team.

Coming to Rahm’s team, if Vincent and Surratt join his team, that leaves space for two new golfers. Recently, Adrian Meronk also announced his move to LIV Golf, he is speculated to join Cleeks GC.

Where Will The LIV Championships Take Place?

The LIV roster has four spaces left to be filled. Two of the events and two championships still have to choose their venues and dates. The third and fifth events were written as Saudi Arabia and the USA. But LIV announced this month that these events will take place in Jeddah and Miami. Moreover, the individual championship and team championship have other details still to be confirmed.

Will There Be Coverage On YouTube?

The US fans can watch the live tournament on the CW network. Last season, the matches were available on the LIV app but then switched to YouTube. Thus, most likely, the matches will be televised on YouTube.

As LIV claims more names for its roster, a lot of confusion still prevails regarding the league. Also, given the framework agreement, that is to be finalized by March, the future of the league remains uncertain.