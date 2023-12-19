Is Viktor Hovland Planning a Move to LIV Golf?

Amid speculations of Viktor Hovland joining LIV Golf, the six-time PGA Tour winner turned down rumors of his LIV Golf move and affirmed the fans by stating that he doesn’t find the format of the Saudi-bacled league meaningful. When he was asked whether he could be expected to play in the rival league shortly, he answered, “No, I doubt that.” He further explained that the no-cut format, with a field of only 48 players, doesn’t seem competitive. He feels that to become a good golfer, one has to participate in a field of 150 and try to outshine others.

Added to that, he also said that this is his personal choice, and he doesn’t judge others who’ve defected to LIV Golf. The Norwegian also shed light on professional golf’s current scenario with Jon Rahm gone.

Viktor Hovland Explains the Dark Days of Professional Golf

During an episode of Discovery’s golf podcast, FORE!, Victor Hovland stated that LIV has come off as a challenge to the PGA Tour. This gives the players choices to consider.

“You actually have to think about what alternatives are out there. What is best for me?”

For the last two years, professional golf has been suffering, and with the promise of forming an amalgamated entity, Hovland thinks this troubled situation has to end.

“Now things have to happen…it only destroys the sport of golf. I hope that things will happen… I just hope that it will return to a certain normality in the future.”

Hovland also highlighted an important element of every sport, which is its audience. In this ruckus, he hoped not to lose out on the fans. The PGA Tour is heading towards its dark days if immediate action isn’t taken.

LIV Golf already has the best golfers like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson in its ranks. Even Hovland thinks LIV is stronger than the PGA.

“The PGA Tour is not as strong as before, that is a fact. The more people leave [for] LIV…the weaker the PGA Tour becomes.”

A tour is judged by its golfers, and it’s high time the PGA Tour doesn’t repeat the mistake of losing another gem golfer. Will this feud result in the sport losing its essence and, most importantly, losing out on its fans? Stay tuned for more.