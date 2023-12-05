Who Is Collin Morikawa’s Caddie? All We Know About the Bagman

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Collin Morikawa reacts after losing to Team Europe golfer Viktor Hovland (not pictured) on the 15th hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The two-time major champion, Collin Morikawa’s caddie, is Jonathan Jakovac. A caddie who was himself a golfer once. He bagged individual national championships twice at California State University. In his golf career, he turned professional but couldn’t qualify through Q-school. That was the point when he decided on a job as a bagman. He was appointed by Ryan Moore and that duo lasted for seven and a half years. Jakovac also caddied for Moore at the 2016 Ryder Cup, a career highlight for the golfer. Three years after that, the duo parted ways after the 2019 PGA Championship.

Then, while Jakovac was in California, he spotted the upcoming talent, Morikawa. He then asked an agent friend to get in touch with the golfer to team up. Then the pair teed up together at the 2019 US Open. Since then, the pair has found rapid success. Let’s see which tournaments they won together.

Jonathan Jakovac and Collin Morikawa won several accolades together

The pair won the 2019 Barracuda Championship. Then again in 2020, they won the Workday Charity Open and a major in the same year, the 2020 PGA Championship. The number of wins increased in 2021. The pair won the WGC-Workday Championship, the Open Championship, and then the DP World Tour Championship at the end of the year. The Open Championship also took place on the special occasion of his caddie’s birthday.

Jakovac once shed a few words on the mental game Morikawa plays in greens. “Thinks like a caddie out there, which is cool. He doesn’t play too conservative – he plays smart. He’s very methodical about the way he plots it around. I was saying this to someone, and they said, ‘So he’s like a 10-year veteran.’ I said, ‘He’s better than most of those guys in the mental aspect.”

But recently, Jonathan Jakovac’s wrong step rewarded a two-shot penalty to Collin Morikawa at the Hero World Challenge. But despite that, Morikawa seems to not be blaming his caddie for that.

When it comes to the caddie’s earnings, he is one of the most-paid bagmen. He earned around $486,000 in 2020. Besides, he bagged over $200,000 for serving Morikawa in his 2021 Open Championship win (caddies receive 5-10% of the prize money). From 2020-21, Jakovac earned an estimated $700,000.