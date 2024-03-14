Viktor Hovland Slams Down On PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan For Sweeping LIV Golf’s Mistakes ‘Under The Rug’

Viktor Hovland thinks that the PGA Tour commissioner should be held accountable for his handling of LIV Golf dealings last year. Previously, it was reported that Hovland was unhappy with the Tour because of how the officials handled the merger announcement. Also, he felt that the officials, especially Jay Monahan, worked arrogantly and worked out with the rival circuit without the consent of the players.

Advertisement

The golfer also emphasized that he wasn’t pleased with the authorities. He clearly stated that Monahan’s mistakes were understandable but he didn’t take as much accountability as he should have.

Viktor Hovland Thinks That The PGA Tour Commissioner Swept LIV Golf’s Mistakes “Under The Rug”

Hovland took a jab at Monahan and expressed his disappointment of how things were and are being handled by the commissioner.

Advertisement

“I don’t know exactly what we should have been done because at the end of the day I don’t have all the information…But at the same time, there were some things that were said that has been walked back on and then things have been very contradictory.”

Added to that, he continued,

“As a leader of an organisation, I will want a person like that to take some ownership and say, ‘Hey, we made a couple of mistakes, but this is how we’re going to rectify it’, instead of kind of sweeping it under the rug,…when you make a mistake you got to own up to it.”

Monahan has recently admitted that he’s in confusion regarding his position in the PGA Tour Association, and players like Xander Schauffele are in agreement. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is also uncertain about Monahan’s position before the Players Championship.

Advertisement

The PGA Tour commissioner has claimed that he owned up to his mistake and also sided with the players by including Tiger Woods among the Player Directors to keep things more transparent. As of late, he has updated that the PGAT-PIF talks are “accelerating.” Hence, it is to see if this new decision is a repeat of past mistakes or if something better is waiting to come up for the future of golf.