mobile app bar

Ludvig Aberg Reflects On Course Difficulty And Scottie Scheffler’s Consistent Performance At The Tournament

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The first name that pops up when it comes to consistent performance is Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 clinched the green jacket last week and again traveled to Harbour Town to play at the RBC Heritage Open. The golfer has kept his form intact in the signature event and is sitting atop the leaderboard after three rounds. 

Reflecting on the same, fellow PGA Tour golfer, Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg explained how Scottie Scheffler performed wonderfully on a tricky course like the one at Harbour Town.

“You look at a leaderboard and you see Scottie doing what Scottie does at this point, doing it week after week, what are you thinking when you look over and you see that?” 

View on Website

Aberg also explained how the course at Harbour Town is tricky and what his approach will be to handling the course going forward.

“Maybe a few more trickier pins and so, but it’s still such a fun golf course to play…All I try to do is focus on myself and, you know, make sure that I, you know, hit the shots the way I want to.” 

Currently, Scottie Scheffler is at the top after three rounds, and Aberg sits at T4, with 13-under. Both the golfers did astoundingly well from the very start and here’s a glimpse of their performance so far.

Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg’s performance at the RBC Heritage Open 

Scottie Scheffler carded four birdies in round one and secured a 69 at the end of the round. He went on to card six birdies and ended up at 65 in the next round. Finally, in the third round, he carded eight birdies and finished at the lowest-ever round of 63. 

Also, Ludvig Aberg, who’s at T4 on the leaderboard, carded four birdies and one eagle in the opening round, settling his score at 66. The second round saw him drop five birdies and finish at a score of 66. Finally, in the third round, he secured four birdies and landed at 68. 

Thus, looking at both golfers’ performances, Aberg performed better than Scheffler in the first round but in the next two rounds, Scheffler’s consistent performance thrived over Aberg. Thus, it is to see whether Scheffler continues his streak of triumphs this week.

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty

Share this article

Don’t miss these