Ludvig Aberg Reflects On Course Difficulty And Scottie Scheffler’s Consistent Performance At The Tournament

The first name that pops up when it comes to consistent performance is Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 clinched the green jacket last week and again traveled to Harbour Town to play at the RBC Heritage Open. The golfer has kept his form intact in the signature event and is sitting atop the leaderboard after three rounds.

Reflecting on the same, fellow PGA Tour golfer, Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg explained how Scottie Scheffler performed wonderfully on a tricky course like the one at Harbour Town.

“You look at a leaderboard and you see Scottie doing what Scottie does at this point, doing it week after week, what are you thinking when you look over and you see that?”

Aberg also explained how the course at Harbour Town is tricky and what his approach will be to handling the course going forward.

“Maybe a few more trickier pins and so, but it’s still such a fun golf course to play…All I try to do is focus on myself and, you know, make sure that I, you know, hit the shots the way I want to.”

Currently, Scottie Scheffler is at the top after three rounds, and Aberg sits at T4, with 13-under. Both the golfers did astoundingly well from the very start and here’s a glimpse of their performance so far.

Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg’s performance at the RBC Heritage Open

Scottie Scheffler carded four birdies in round one and secured a 69 at the end of the round. He went on to card six birdies and ended up at 65 in the next round. Finally, in the third round, he carded eight birdies and finished at the lowest-ever round of 63.

Also, Ludvig Aberg, who’s at T4 on the leaderboard, carded four birdies and one eagle in the opening round, settling his score at 66. The second round saw him drop five birdies and finish at a score of 66. Finally, in the third round, he secured four birdies and landed at 68.

Thus, looking at both golfers’ performances, Aberg performed better than Scheffler in the first round but in the next two rounds, Scheffler’s consistent performance thrived over Aberg. Thus, it is to see whether Scheffler continues his streak of triumphs this week.