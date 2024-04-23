‘Plane Perfection!’: Sir Nick Faldo Praises Ludvig Aberg’s Exceptional Swing Amid Dismissing LIV Golf’s Offer

February 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ludvig Aberg acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ludvig Aberg’s rapid rise to the top has been quite unbelievable, and Sir Nick Faldo agrees with the same. The Swedish prodigy dismissed LIV Golf‘s offer last year and that certainly ended up impressing the 66-year-old Englishman the most.

Currently, Aberg is playing at the RBC Heritage, and on Friday, he shot a brilliant two-iron to cover the 272-yard-away placed flag stick. While reacting to his sensational swing video, Faldo shared an amazing response on X (formerly Twitter):

“Is this the best golf swing you’ve ever seen or what? Plane perfection!”

Faldo has been pretty vocal against LIV Golf ever since its inception. And he is often impressed by players turning down LIV Golf offers. So when Aberg decided to stay loyal to the Tour, the golf veteran couldn’t hold back his praises for the golfer.

Ludvig Aberg Explains Why He Rejected LIV Golf’s Offer

The Swedish golfer has seen a pretty quick rise since he turned professional. He has recorded victories on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. He was also influential in the European team lifting the Ryder Cup in Rome. Back in November 2023, he spoke in a Eurosport podcast about the Saudi-backed league offering him a lucrative gateway into the league, and why he ended up dismissing it.

Aberg revealed that he had multiple red flags and it was not a good sign for him to leave the Tour. The 24-year-old stated that he was “very confident” of his decision.

“There were a number of red flags, which is not good. We realized that I could potentially burn a lot of bridges, and I wasn’t interested in that. When I look back, I am very confident in my decision. I will never chase money; what I do is compete. I did the right thing.”

The Swedish golfer is a sensational talent for the PGA Tour. LIV Golf might fetch him great money but the chances to gain World Ranking points and an opportunity to play the majors, is certainly a privilege to be cherished.