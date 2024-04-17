Scottie Scheffler Acknowledges Phil Kenyon’s Impact Following Masters Triumph

Scottie Scheffler had a sensational victory at the Augusta National last Sunday. His four-stroke win over Ludvig Aberg earned him his second Masters title. It also made him the 18th player in history to win multiple green jackets. The current world no. 1 spoke about the impact of his putting coach, Phil Kenyon, who helped him claim his third win of the season.

The American golfer had been pretty consistent in the last few years. However, his conversion rate in the 2024 season has been the best by far. At Augusta National, Scheffler topped nine statistical categories.

The two-time major winner revealed that after the Tour Championship last year, he talked to his agent, Blake Smith, about seeing a putting coach. He added that his agent wanted him to discuss it with his coach, Randy Smith first. The duo decided on approaching English putting coach Phil Kenyon, who had been influential in helping Matt Fitzpatrick and Keegan Bradley with their games.

While speaking about the help and assistance that he got from Phil Kenyon, Scottie Scheffler said, as quoted by Golf Today,

“As I watched Phil, I could tell that he was open-minded, and that’s the type of people I like to work with. And we kind of hit the ground running in the fall.” Scheffler added by saying, “I can’t speak highly enough of the decision that Randy also made to be open-minded, not take an ego to it, sit there, watch us work, watch Phil do his thing.”

The golfer praised Phil for being supportive of players, and willing to give his best for them.

“Phil is also a guy that doesn’t have a big ego. He just wants what’s best for his players. I’m really, really fortunate to have those two guys as part of my team.”

Scottie Scheffler’s second Masters triumph earned him a whopping $3.6 million. He also received 100 OWGR points that effectively cemented his world no. 1 spot.

How Does Scottie Scheffler Compare To Tiger Woods Post His Second Masters Victory?

Scottie Scheffler’s win at Augusta National made him the second player after Tiger Woods to win both the Masters and the Players Championship title in a single season. The 15-time major champion accomplished the feat back in 2001.

Interestingly, Scheffler, at the age of 27 years and 298 days, became the fifth player in history to win two green jackets. So, to equal Woods’ record of four green jackets as the youngest player, he will have to do that before the age of 30. This means he has three chances in the next three years to win two of them.



Scottie Scheffler now has two Masters titles in his five starts at Augusta National. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had just one green jacket in his first five starts at the prestigious tournament. Also, Scheffler is only the second player to win the title after being a 54-hole leader. The first one was Woods who won the 2001 and 2002 editions.

The 27-year-old American is often being compared to Tiger Woods. It quite reminds fans of Woods’ entry to professional golf and how he was being compared with the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. However, golfers have the advantage of playing until they want to retire. So, Scheffler has quite many years to, at least, get closer to what the golf legend achieved in his prime.