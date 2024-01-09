Most Iconic Nike Commercials With Tiger Woods From Their 27-Year Partnership Including One With Rory McIlroy

Apr 8, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after his shot after hitting from the no. 3 fairway during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of speculations, Tiger Woods confirmed rumors about parting ways with Nike after he shared an emotional post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Although no official statement had been given by both sides regarding why they split after 27 years of association. During his tenure, the 15-time major champion has earned over $500 million as endorsement money, while the brand has jumped from roughly $6.1 billion in revenue to over $50 billion in revenue.

However, the amazing partnership between the legendary Tiger Woods and the leading sports apparel brand has finally come to an end. So, here we are with some most iconic Nike Commercials featuring the 82-time PGA Tour champion.

1) Tiger Woods’ First Television Commercial With Nike

Back in 1996, at the Greater Milwaukee Open, Tiger Woods donned the Nike Swoosh on his shoes and showed up at the press conference. All he said was “I guess, hello world,” and stole the entire show.

2) The Earl Woods Voice-Over

In 2010, Nike aired an all-new ad campaign with Tiger Woods. But this time it was even more special as it featured the voice of his father Earl Woods. He was heard narrating the approach towards his son during his childhood that eventually led to the golfer becoming one of the greatest of all time. This ad went on to become one of the highest-rated campaigns between them.

3) Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Crossover

After Nike signed Rory McIlroy, they shot a special commercial featuring both the Northern Irishman and his idol, Tiger Woods, in 2014. In the emotional ad, a sense of passing the torch was picturized. Initially, child Rory was seen watching Woods playing golf on television with his father. Later on, he was seen teeing off alongside his idol.

4) “I’m Tiger Woods” Nike Commercial

Tiger Woods’ arrival on the professional golf circuit caused a huge eruption in 1997. The young American broke all presumptions, and was already a face in the fight against discrimination. Nike produced a special ad in which the soon-to-be legend golfer did not utter a single word. However, young golfers belonging to different ethnicities, races, and socio-economic cultures were seen saying, “I’m Tiger Woods.”

5) The Accidental Tiger Woods and Nike Commercial

Back in 1999, when golf TV commercials were not so popular, Nike was planning a well-scripted ad with Woods. However, at the spot, the Californian-born golfer was juggling the ball with his club and was spotted by director Doug Liman. Thereafter, they decided to shoot a 30-second ad in which Woods would juggle the ball for around 28 seconds before shaking it off.

However, in the initial first three takes, the golf legend eventually lost his concentration due to constant director interruptions after every 10 seconds. But, in his fourth take, he nailed the shot completely and a classic commercial was shot.

The list of iconic commercials between Tiger Woods and Nike is very long. There had been a few commercials close to none in which they have not formed an impeccable partnership. However, they have finally ended their 27-year-long relationship and the brand has undoubtedly lost a gem.