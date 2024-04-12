‘Not So Much Because Of The Players’: Sergio Garcia Criticizes Media For LIV Golf And PGA Tour Rift

Sergio Garcia went on to blame the media for creating a strife between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The Spaniard feels that the game is in a perfect spot. He also thinks that the underlying tensions that persisted between the two leagues got heightened because of the media controversies, as per a report.

“I think the game is in a perfect spot…The professional game, maybe it’s a little more separated, mostly because of the media, not so much because of the players. But I think the game itself is in a great spot…You guys love to kind of dig and just kind of try to make it sound like we get in the locker room and we’re fighting each other and stuff like that”

Garcia also highlighted that the future of the game are the budding golfers and not the current players, thus, a better scenario of golf for them is needed.

“To realize one thing, that the future of the game isn’t us. We’re not the future of the game. Neither me or Rory, no. We’re not the future. We’re the present of the game…But the future of the game is those kids that are watching us play.”

Sergio Garcia is currently making an appearance at the Augusta National along with thirteen other LIV golfers. He also went on to post a picture of all of them lined up with a caption that depicted their zeal to clinch the green jacket. Thus, as the LIV players share the field with the PGA Tour golfers, the impending question remains – will the LIV golfers get a chance to play at the Ryder Cup as well? Garcia’s hope dangle by a thread.

Sergio Garcia Hopes To Get A Place At The 2025 Ryder Cup

With the Ryder Cup hope still alive until the deal between the PGA Tour and The Saudi PIF gets finalized, LIV golfers like Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are hoping that they get to be at Bethpage next year competing for their team’s pride. Garcia stated that he hopes the feud between the leagues will settle down and get a place at the Ryder Cup.

“Hopefully, things will kind of settle and, you know, we’ll see where everything sits at the end. And hopefully, they just give us the possibility — all of us — to be a part of it again if we’re playing well enough. We’ll see where that settles in the near future.”

But he ended with a note that even if he doesn’t get to participate in the tournament, he won’t be disappointed because he played enough in the biennial event and secured quite the record. He’s in contention with his 25-13-7 record in his previous starts. Thus, it is to see if Sergio Garcia gets a chance at the Ryder Cup.