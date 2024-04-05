Sergio Garcia Shares Heartfelt Social Media Post With LIV Golf Peers Ahead Of 2024 Masters

Feb 4, 2024; Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, MEX; Sergio Garcia of Team Fireballs during the final round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba tournament at El Chamaleon Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf’s Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia has recently shared a post with his peers from the league who are participating in the 2024 Masters. The image he shared had 13 Saudi-backed league players including him, the defending champion Jon Rahm, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

The Spaniard will be making his 25th appearance in the prestigious major held at Augusta National Golf Club. This week, he will be seen playing at the LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral. So, before the tournament began, he posed alongside fellow players who will be traveling to Georgia next week.

LIV golfers are confident that this year one of them will be lifting the Masters trophy and wearing the coveted green jacket. As stated by Jon Rahm,

“One of us will get it done…”

Whether the major will see a LIV golfer win or not, only time shall tell.

Has Sergio Garcia Ever Won A Masters Title?

The 44-year-old Spaniard has just one major title under his name and that is the prestigious Masters title. Back in 2017, he defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the prestigious green jacket at Augusta.

Sergio Garcia started his campaign on Thursday, April 6, 2017. He shot a decent 1 under 71 to finish tied for fourth on the leaderboard. He was six strokes behind the solo leader, Charley Hoffman, who shot 7 under 65 in the first round.

By the end of 36-holes, the Spaniard climbed to the top of the table and tied with the likes of Thomas Pieters, Rickie Fowler, and Charley Hoffman. He carded a slightly better score of 3 under 69 on Friday, April 7, 2017, at Augusta National Golf Club.

Garcia finished in the top spot again alongside Justin Rose after the end of the third round as well. He had a 6 under par score after the end of 54 holes at the 2017 Masters. Although Fowler was just one stroke behind the joint leaders, he was like no danger for them on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 9, 2017, Sergio Garcia shot yet another fighting proud of 3 under 69 to get locked in the top spot with Justin Rose. They had to play a sudden playoff at the 18th hole of the Augusta National Golf Club. Finally, it was the Spaniard who listed his first major title and wore the prestigious green jacket. He also earned $1,980,000 as prize money.

The Fireballs GC captain will be making his 25th appearance at the 2024 Masters. He will be entering the field with a determination to cut Friday’s round as he missed that in his previous appearance.