‘One Thing I’m Going To Avoid’: This Masters Rookie Learned A Valuable Lesson On What To Avoid At Augusta National

Taylor Moore won the Valspar Championship last year to book a spot at the Masters 2023. However, as he could not be part of the scouting trip weeks before the tournament, he had to struggle at Augusta National. Recently, the 30-year-old American highlighted one thing that needed to be avoided if someone is making a rookie appearance at the first major of the season.

The 2023 Masters Rookie gave an interview to Golf.com and was asked about what advice he would give to a rookie player entering the tournament this year in April. He said,

“One thing I’m going to avoid is that tournament shop. That thing is madness there. Everybody is trying to get the gnome and hoodies and all kinds of stuff. That thing is crazy.”

Moore further said that he would treat any major or elevated tournaments “like a normal week.” He added that he would start on Monday with his practice session and prepare himself to play better during the weekend.

“I think my goal is just to treat majors and elevated events like a normal work week. So I want to go into Monday of that week, go through my normal routine, go through my proper prep, and get myself ready to be in the best position to have a chance to compete on the weekend,” Moore said.

When Taylor Moore entered as a Masters Rookie in 2023, he finished on T39 rank on the leaderboard with 73-72-70-78 scores in four rounds at Augusta National.

Taylor Moore Gives An Insight To His First Experience At The Masters

When the American golfer entered the Masters tournament, he would not have thought that the condition would change so frequently. After starting with a poor round of 73 on Thursday, he went on to shoot two decent rounds of 72 and 70 in the next two days. However, his T39 finish could have been much better had he not shot a devastating round of 78 on Sunday.

While speaking to Golf.com, Moore stated that he and his friends and family spent a lot of time at the tournament shop in Augusta.

“I think we spent quite a bit. Which, first time there, I think, you know, you got to take care of your friends and family, for sure, but we spent quite a bit in that shop,” Moore said.

The 2023 Masters Rookie said that he tried to take advantage of his two great rounds at Augusta. But added by saying that the conditions changed which challenged him a lot.

“I tried to take advantage of it. We had a good couple days there and caught some good weather on Saturday. It’s obviously different than tournament week when everybody’s out there, so it’s kind of cool to feel like we had the place to ourselves a little bit and put in some time.”

Taylor Moore will play again at the Masters Tournament in April 2024. He will hope to have a better finish than his last time at the major.