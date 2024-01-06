Patrick Reed Ordered To Pay Damages To Brandel Chamblee: What Was the Defamation Suit About?

Aug 10, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Patrick Reed on the ninth tee during the ProAm round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed faces a major setback from a Federal Court judge. The story started in 2022 when the golfer’s defamation lawsuit against golf analyst Brandel Chamblee and others, was turned down by the jurisdiction. Now, as per current updates, his actions have backfired on him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1743449324422340815?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The federal magistrate has ordered him to pay a compensation fee to Brandel Chamblee and other news associates, against whom he lodged a case for criticizing him publicly, following his defection to LIV Golf. Moreover, by now, his $750 million lawsuit has been turned down twice. Along with Chamblee, he took legal action against Golfweek, golf reporter Shane Ryan, and other newspersons. US District Judge Timothy Corrigan dismissed the suit for the second time in a row.

Advertisement

Judge Overrules Patrick Reed’s Lawsuit Request And Piled Him Down With Hefty Charges

Patrick Reed has been given a deadline of February 23 to respond to the defendants. Corrigan wrote in his verdict that the case had been reviewed carefully to come to a decision.

“Reed seeks solely to relitigate past arguments, old matters, and case law previously considered by the Court.” Added to that, he also wrote, “He argues the Court ignored case law he cited and misstated the law. This is incorrect. The Court carefully reviewed and heard the briefs and arguments presented before issuing the dispositive Order.”

Reed filed the case twice. He filed it first in Houston and a second time in Jacksonville. The golfer accused the press associates of jointly conspiring against him to defame him with false information. As the judge overruled Reed’s accusations, he said that most of the comments were meant for LIV Golf and not for Reed. Although Reed’s lawyer tried to represent the case as an agenda by the PGA Tour to destroy LIV Golf and its players along with their families, the court wasn’t ready to accept it.

Corrigan dismissed all these pleas by stating that Reed’s name has come under negative media coverage but “under Florida law and the First Amendment, Reed fails to bring actionable defamation claims and his cases therefore must be dismissed.”

Corrigan has supported the press for free speech and that is a right of every individual. Thus, Reed’s year has started with a huge backlash, and going forward, it is to see if the case is settled.