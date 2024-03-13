PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Promises To Prioritize Fans Over Everything

As per reports, Jay Monahan has decided to put fan experience first and provide an improved product to the audience. Following their deal with the Strategic Sports Group, the PGA Tour commissioner has decided to keep fans above everything else while making vital decisions.

Before the Players Championship tees off at the TPC Sawgrass, Monahan has outlined a few pointers from a fan survey that helped them understand the mindset of the public and how to create a better experience for them at the events. Let’s take a look at what he said!

Jay Monahan Prioritizes PGA Tour Fans Over Everything Else

Monahan focused on delivering to fans, which would help them create a profitable business on the tour.

“Our business thrives when together we’re all laser focused on delivering for our fans. If we fail on that front, we fail on every front. Three weeks ago we had our first Policy Board meeting since SSG became an investor. The substance of that meeting focused primarily on how we can place our current and future fans at the center of our decision making.”

Added to that, he continued,

“We’ve done extensive research with our fans, and what they’re telling us today is simple: They love golf, and they’re loyal to the PGA Tour. They’re tired of hearing about conflict, money and who is getting what…want to watch the world’s best golfers compete in tournaments with history, meaning, and legacies on the line at venues they recognize and love.”

He then went on to discuss the association plans on developing their fan experience for those who are watching the events on TV or in any digital setting.

“On our digital platforms it’s technology that’s fast, simple and intuitive where fans can easily locate their favorite players’ performance, better engage in gaming opportunities and enjoy content that resonates.”

The commissioner also affirmed that the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the PIF are “accelerating,” and shed light on how the tour will dish out a better tournament experience for its fans. He affirmed that the ticketing and parking will be taken care of. Moreover, the hospitality will be smooth and entertainment will be catered to the fans attending the events. Thus, it is to see how far things can develop in the upcoming days.