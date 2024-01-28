As Max Homa Pokes Fun At Anthony Kim’s Return, Brandel Chamblee Lashes Back With His LIV Golf Hatred

After speculations regarding Anthony Kim’s return to professional golf after a phase of disappearance, the golf world has been excited and talking about the golfer’s return. Taking advantage of the situation, Max Homa joked about it on his Twitter (X), but golf analyst Brandel Chamblee wasn’t too happy about it.

On Thursday, it was reported that Anthony Kim was thinking of making a comeback to professional golf. Kim last played on the tour in 2012, and now it’s up to him whether he’ll come back to the tour or switch to LIV Golf. Moreover, both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have pitched the golfer, and the final word lies with him. On Friday, Homa poked fun at Kim which was clearly in jest, but Chamblee thought otherwise.

Max Homa Pokes Fun At Anthony Kim On His Return

Homa went on to his Twitter (X) and said that LIV Golf was in a better position to negotiate with Anthony Kim than the PGA Tour. He said:

“Here’s a behind the scenes scoop of the PGA Tour and LIV negotiating with Anthony Kim to make a comeback: PGA Tour: Plz come play on our Tour LIV: Plz come play on our Tour and also here is 500 million dollars”

Homa’s comments were clearly for fun but the amount of money he stated might be much more than Kim was offered, given that the circuit now has Jon Rahm associated with them. Moreover, sources also said that the amount offered could be around $10 million; that stands nothing against Homa’s exaggerated claim.

Now, Brandel Chamblee, who has been critical of the Saudi-backed league since its inception, took a stand for the PGA Tour to assert that the tour stands a greater chance. He replied on Homa’s post stating:

“PGA tour: Plz come play our tour and be a part of something bigger than yourself; reconnect with the audience that invested in you and truly help grow the game.”

Added to that, he continued on the format of Homa,

“Liv: Here’s a ton of money to help a dictatorial murderer pretend he cares about you and the game of golf so he can launder his reputation; never mind that you’ll be turning your back on the foundations of golf that gave you a start and the tour that gave you a stage, just say, as we command you to, that you are growing the game.”

Homa didn’t respond to this but Chamblee quite evidently has a personal hatred for everything that LIV Golf stands for.