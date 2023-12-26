Santa Has Officially Arrived As Players Start Receiving Their Masters Invitations

It’s officially that time of the year as Christmas has already started showering presents, and the best players in the world are the first to receive them. Augusta National sent out official emails to the golfers to invite them to the Masters Tournament. These golfers will go against each other at the 2024 Masters. Some players, like Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrell Hatton, shared the photos of the invites and enjoyed the special moment.

Hatton also posted a similar picture, and wrote how special it is to receive an invitation from Augusta, though it is his eighth time

Also, Australian golfer Min Woo Lee who missed the cut last year, was included in the first batch of people to receive an invitation. This year’s Masters is extra special for its limited field. What’s the number? Let’s find out.

Augusta National Selects a Limited Bunch of Golfers to Compete in the Year’s Biggest Major

Reports stated that this year, less than 80 golfers will attend the first major of the year. The number is supposedly 77. The smallest field was in 1938 and 1942, when only 42 golfers participated. But in 1962, Augusta National saw the largest field of 110.

Generally, Masters constitutes a field of 80–100 players, fighting for the green jacket which was won by Jon Rahm this year as the fourth Spaniard to wear it.

This year, Eric Cole will make his first Masters debut after turning pro in 2009. Also, Danish golfer Nicholai Hojgaard, who has four professional wins, is thrilled to receive an invite. The list includes Ludvig Aberg as his first major event. He turned professional this year and displayed exceptional performances. He clinched a PGA Tour trophy and a DP World Tour trophy. He also played at the Ryder Cup, where he defeated World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler on Saturday morning.

The official page of Augusta National has posted an update about the Masters Invite on social media to keep the buzz for April alive.

Also, Jon Rahm has an exception to the 2024 Masters Tournament as a past winner. Hence, it is to see whether he can retain the trophy, or if a newbie goes on to win the major. Next year, Tiger Woods will also play at Augusta National, after withdrawing in 2023 due to health concerns. With the mixture of new and old faces, the fight is going to be fierce.