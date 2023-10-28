The LIV Golf Report Card Two Years In: What Worked and What Didn’t

When LIV Golf entered the golf scene in 2021, it sent massive shockwaves across the golf community…especially when it managed to reel in big names like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, among others. Now, two years, several lawsuits and a merger agreement later, things have finally started to fall in place for the Saudi-backed tour.

With a long way to go, and a framework agreement for the merger holding its future in its hands, here’s a brief list of what clicked for LIV and what didn’t throughout its journey.

What Worked

Drama Among Team Members

When Smash GC Captain Brooks Koepka, called out his own team mate Matthew Wolff way back in July, the LIV Golf scene was set on fire. It quickly became clear that the quarrel that ensued was what the average fan was craving for. Since golf happens to be an individual sport, it tends to lack team dynamics and its nuances. And LIV golf teams provide a platform for just that. So, instead of veiling such internal conflicts, it would be fruitful for LIV to milk them for all their worth.

TV Production

There’s no need to rehash the persistent problems involving golf broadcasts. To LIV’s credit, the league prioritizes showcasing game activity, encompassing both the quantity of shots and the players making them. In contrast to what spectators witness nearing the end of a PGA Tour event, the team element is advantageous in this regard since it enables more players to be relevant to the tournament in the final round.

Competitive Edge

One of the major concerns regarding LIV Golf was a swift degeneration of competition as players would end up competing among each other leaving no scope for growth. But with LIV players being allowed to play at the majors and the likes of Koepka and Mickelson showing exceptional performances, that concern was quickly diminished. Additionally, the LIV schedule also allows players to be well prepared for any upcoming big golf tournaments.

Australian events

After being ignored for long by the PGA Tour, LIV Golf finally decided to land in Australia with its Adelaide event. And boy was it a show stopper! With the highest attendance and fan enthusiasm, Australia turned out to be a boost for LIV Golf’s image and its standing in the golf world.

Bryson DeChambeau

Among making a run at the PGA Championship, winning two LIV events and achieving a record final-round 58, and winning the Team Championship in Miami, Bryson DeChambeau has been the star of the Saudi backed league this year wooing fans, as he moved ahead throughout the year.

A Fan Focussed Approach

LIV has been ahead when it comes to consumer experience since day one with its fan villages. With affordable tickets and food at the event, ease in autograph accessibility, and constant music playing in the background, fans are surely in for a treat while experiencing the LIV experience.

Match-play Format

LIV has managed to dabble with a unique game structure that has not only created intrigue and engagement among fans, but also happens to be its most compelling presentation, especially the match-play final at the Trump National Doral.

What Hasn’t Worked

Movement Among Teams

While NBA masters in the excitement and fan engagement that comes with players moving to other teams, and not just movement but even rumors of players switching or anticipations of trades and contracts, LIV golf has yet to tap this arena correctly. Leave 1-2 members switching teams in the past year, if the Saudi-funded league centres its structure on a team framework, it still needs to explore how it can use movement to its advantage.

Lack of Relegation

One of the major aspects holding LIV Golf back and in fact denying it from getting OWGR is the fact that relegation seems to be an alien concept with the Saudi backed league. The fact that players like Martin Kaymer (49th) and Lee Westwood (45th) qualify for the next season just because they’re team captains, leaves a loose end on the part of LIV Golf and tends to eliminate some of the fairness out of the gameplay.

Team Dynamics

With little to no team loyalty when it comes to LIV teams, it becomes difficult to believe when LIV says that its team format makes it stand out from the rest of the tours. The players have failed to create a fanbase or die-hard support that should be coming out of a team event.

TV Commentary

Not LIV’s best bet, as the announcers tend to sound more like propagandists than actual commentators.

Flash Mobs

Just No.

Future of Competition

Claims regarding granting exemptions for LIV members from the Masters and Open have long being denied. It’s also important to remember that the OWGR board, which rejected LIV Golf’s proposal for world ranking, included representatives from the regulatory bodies, such as the R&A and Augusta National, the very same authorities who were embroiled in LIV’s antitrust lawsuit with the Department of Justice. To put it briefly, players who choose to switch to LIV Golf in the future, especially those who are not assured of a position in a major, are indicating that they are more concerned with big money than real competition.

The Dual Individual and Team Competitions

Not only are they needlessly confusing, but they’ve proved as a hindrance for LIV in attaining the right to OWGR.

Traction

While the drama surrounding LIV does bring in engagement, but the tournaments have failed on that aspect. LIV is stuck in a rut with its failure to gain audience, so much so that it has now stopped reporting its own numbers. And while there maybe more big names joining the Saudi-funded league in the future, the future of the league heavily relies in the framework agreement coming to fruition quick. Without that, LIV golf stands as a rudderless ship, with billions of dollars to spare but no one interested in getting on board.