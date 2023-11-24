HomeSearch

Top 10 PGA Tour Golfers Who Earned $220 Million Combined in Prize Money

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published November 24, 2023

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler

(L) Rory McIlroy, (M) Viktor Hovland, (R) Scottie Scheffler, Credits USA Today Sports

The money pool in the LIV league might seem hefty and lucrative, but still, a huge influx of money is being invested in the PGA Tour. A glimpse of that has reached the headlines lately. The top ten golfers on the PGA Tour took home a total of $220 million, distributed among themselves throughout the season. 

Also, these total earnings are based on regular-season PGA Tour earnings, FedEx Cup playoffs, and Player Impact Program winnings. Atop the list sits Viktor Hovland, who achieved the maximum amount, followed by Rory McIlroy and others. Let’s have a look at the detailed list of the money distribution! 

Top Ten Earners of the PGA Tour Throughout the Season

PGA Tour FedEx CupPIPTotal (million)
Viktor Hovland14.118537.1
Rory McIlroy13.941532.9 
Scottie Scheffler212629
Jon Rahm16.50.7926.2
Xander Schauffele8.56.5318
Wyndham Clark10.85217.8
Max Homa10.81516.8
Patrick Cantlay10.43215.4
Rickie Fowler7.90.75.514.1
Matt Fitzpatrick8.11312.1

The maximum amount of $37.1 million was bagged by Viktor Hovland, and the credits go to his FedEx Cup winnings, which bestowed him with a paycheck of $18 million. Then comes the Irishman, Rory McIlroy, whose total earnings swelled to $32.9 million thanks to his recent $15 million PIP bonus

Scottie Scheffler comes in third on the list with a total of $29 million. But in the regular-season earnings of the PGA Tour, Scheffler tops the list over other golfers. 

Next on the list is Jon Rahm, who has a total money purse of $26.2 million. The Spaniard won the Masters Tournament, where he bagged $3.24 million, which constituted quite a sum to his total earnings. Rahm’s regular-season earnings get him to second place behind Scheffler.

Followed by Rahm’s earnings, Xander Schauffele stands at $18 million, which lands him in the 5th position. A major win this season was not only fruitful for Rahm but also for Wyndham Clark. The PGA Tour pro won the US Open, which bestowed him with $3.6 million. The total of his earnings this season is $17.8 million, sealing him in sixth place on the money list. 

Other players like Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick also made the top 10 for this year, but seemingly the legendary Tiger Woods was not a part of it. Quite evidently, the legendary golfer was off the green for most of the year due to his injuries and hence couldn’t bag money from PGA Tour events or the FedEx Cup. However, he was beaten by Rory McIlroy on the Player Impact Program; he now stands in second place for the first time on the PIP bonus list.

