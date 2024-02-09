PGA Tour Pro Tommy Fleetwood Seen At LIV Golf Las Vegas Tournament

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood walks on the first hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood was spotted at the site of LIV Golf Las Vegas as he was practicing with coach Butch Harmon to work on his golf before the Genesis Invitational. He last won at the Dubai Invitational and marked his legacy at the start of the year by defeating World No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

Following his terrific performance, he also had decent finishes in the Dubai Desert Classic and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he landed at T14 and T31, respectively. The golfer also flew to the location to catch up with his old Ryder Cup pals. He was practicing with Dustin Johnson and enjoyed time with old Ryder Cuppers like Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, among others. But as Fleetwood was seen sharing the field with LIV golfers, he turns down suspicions of moving to LIV Golf.

Tommy Fleetwood Clears The Air As He Shares The Field With LIV Golfers

Although Fleetwood is having a good time with his old pals at the LIV Golf Las Vegas Invitational, he turned down a LIV offer recently and plans to stay on the tour.

“I think it comes at that time of the year where there are always rumors flying around. It’s nothing, really. There’s nothing going on. I’ve been playing here for the last two years and I’m still playing here now. You know, I’m pretty boring news-wise, so that’s just what it is.”

Added to that, he continued,

“I’ll speak for myself as a professional golfer and still someone who is still chasing my childhood dreams and still trying to be the best golfer I can be. Until I decide I’ve had enough or retire, I’ll always be doing what I think is best for my golf game and, at the moment, that’s what I am doing. Who knows if that changes in the future. But, for now, that’s where I feel I want to be.”

Fleetwood is like several other golfers who see a childhood dream to grow on the tour and learn from it. Thus, he’s willing to continue his golf ventures on the PGA Tour.