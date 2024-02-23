PGA Tour’s Tiger Woods or LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson, Who Is A Better Face For Their Golf Circuit?

There has often been a debate regarding who is better between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Although the comparison seems illogical considering the kind of players they both are: absolute legends! Their contribution to the game of golf is immense and can not be ignored.

However, here we are with something else to discuss. The question is who is a better face for their golf circuit? Is it Woods who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour by staying despite having lucrative offers or is it Mickelson who joined the LIV Golf during its inception year? Well, the questions are tough to answer, because both of the players are brilliant and enjoy a great fan following.

Who Is A Better Ambassador For Their Tour: Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson?

Statistically, Tiger Woods can be called a better face for his Tour. The reason behind this is quite simple. The 48-year-old American has garnered enough revenue for the US-based Tour since his debut in 1992. In each tournament, he enjoys a lot of coverage due to his fan following. Even if he plays merely an event a year, fans flock up in numbers to pack the golf courses.

The kind of stardom that Tiger Woods enjoys is comparable to none. However, his inactive participation in the past few years has harnessed it slightly. Recently, during his return to the PGA Tour at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, the TV ratings conveyed a different picture with around a 51 percent fall compared to last year. But still, he is the biggest name in the game of golf in the present era.

Coming to Phil Mickelson, since he joined the LIV Golf, the six-time major champ has taken up the mantle of being its biggest spokesperson. Of course, why wouldn’t he get that role, after all, he is their most decorated player in terms of professional victory counts. Despite the golfer’s constant promotion, fans have constantly rejected the league and its existence. His presence has not yet produced exhilarating numbers for the Saudi-backed league.

Except for the Adelaide event in 2023, there are rarely any tournament that sees full packed crowd on any golf course. While earlier this year, some reports suggested that the league has not been garnering enough attention on television as well. Meanwhile, Mickelson’s confidence in the league to survive and establish itself in the golfing fraternity remains high.

Overall, speaking of both legendary players at face value, they bring something special to the table for their respective tours. Tiger Woods for the PGA Tour has now taken up the of Player Director. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson for LIV Golf has constantly helped them to clear their image.

But for fans, all that matters is to see these two legends play together again and against each other. Relive those old on-course rivalries and friendly banters. With the PGA Tour and PIF (financial bakers of LIV) negotiations intensifying, the fans’ wishes might be fulfilled in the coming years.