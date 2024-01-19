Phil Mickelson Rival Brandel Chamblee Enters Into The NBC Booth For The American Express

Phil Mickelson’s beef with golf analyst Brandel Chamblee is nothing new. Chamblee has always been the centre of controversy for his harsh criticism. But now, the analyst has taken on a new role – he will be taking the golf analyst chair for The American Express in California this week.

Chamblee became popular for his stance against LIV Golf and his bitter comments regarding the Saudi-funded league, and especially for taking jabs at Mickelson numerous times. Once he turned down Mickelson’s claim of more PGA Tour golfers joining the LIV circuit. But why was Chamblee recruited for the NBC commentator jig?

The Reason Behind Brandel Chamblee’s Appearing For The NBC At The American Express

Brandel Chamblee’s job isn’t stringent, as NBC has changed its golf analysts three times this year for the PGA Tour events after Paul Azinger’s contract ended in November. The channel continues to search for a replacement for Paul. In the Sentry Tournament, Kevin Kisner got the opportunity to make his debut with NBC. Then Curt Byrum took charge of the Sony Open event.

Before that, Paul McGinley was on duty as the commentator for the Hero World Challenge. Now, Chamblee would be handling the American Express. He will be sharing the responsibility with Terry Gannon and it will air on NBC and the Golf Channel.

Before this event, Chamblee was a golf analyst in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he and Rich Lerner worked for NBC as they switched from morning to evening shifts. The American Express is televised on Golf Channel and Peacock from 4–7 p.m. over the course of four days.

Currently, as far as The American Express is concerned, US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is sitting atop the leaderboard with a 10-under over Xander Schauffele, who is at T5. As the PGA Tour returns to California, it is time to see who clinches the third title of the season and bags the winner’s paycheck.