R&A Comes Up With ‘One Club’ Membership Drive Providing Fans With A ‘Comprehensive Array Of Year Round Benefits’ And More

The R&A has announced the launch of its ‘One Club’ in hopes of transforming the game to make the experience for fans and golfers even better round the year. This is a free-to-join membership that has “a comprehensive array of year-round benefits, rewards, exclusive content.” It will also give full access to the prestigious major tournaments such as The Open Championship and the AIG Women’s Open.

It will also give fans access to a new golf streaming service known as the R&A TV, which will harbor an exclusive collection of live and non-live golf coverage. Multiple golf lifestyle content will be also be available for viewers interested in something different. Interestingly, a fresh initiative will also be made to provide its membership with “money-can’t-buy experiences and access to premium coaching.”

R&A Chief Commercial Officer Gives A Deep Insight To The New ‘One Club’ Membership

The all-new ‘One Club’ membership will allow its users to interact among themselves through the platform. As per the official The Open website, the Chief Commercial Officer Neil Armit said in his statement,

“We want golf to be more accessible and appealing for people of all ages and backgrounds. One Club helps to achieve this by bringing fans and golfers closer to the sport they love, whether that is through the excitement and drama of our Major Championships or the enjoyment they derive from playing the sport year-round.”

Armit added that they were working together with Mastercard and other partners to sort things out to give the best possible fan service. His statement further read,

“We are working closely with Mastercard and other partners to provide them with compelling reasons to immerse themselves in the sport by offering a unique collection of benefits and rewards that enhance their experience of golf and make them feel more connected to it. We believe that this is crucial to inspiring broader interest in the sport and fueling future growth.”

Influential coaching figures like Dr Bob Rotella, Phil Kenyon, Hannah Davies, and Alex Elliott will be providing some top-notch golf advice, tips, and experience via video content. Also, the perks of R&A’s ‘One Club’ membership also include tee-time giveaways, meet-and-greets with pro golfers, and VIP hospitality packages.

Additionally, the members have access to travel, equipment, and merchandise discounts. It remains to be seen what is the reception for this new innovative membership relaunched by golf’s oldest major hosts.