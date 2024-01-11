Weeks After Announcing the New Rollback Policy, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers To Resign By The End of 2024

It’s been only weeks since the R&A and USGA jointly announced the new rollback policy that will influence both professional and recreational golf. Yet, again, the R&A has come under spotlight as CEO Martin Slumbers, who is also the secretary of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, has announced that he will be stepping down from both posts by the end of 2024.

Slumbers succeeded Peter Dawson, who seved as the chief executive from 1999-2015, and has been in his role for around nine years. Martin helped craft the new rollback rules. Apart from that, he also contributed in renovating the Rules of Golf in 2019 and introducing the World Handicap System in 2020.

The R&A has asserted in its statement that Slumbers will “oversee The 152nd Open at Royal Troon, the return of the AIG Women’s Open to St Andrews, and the 43rd Curtis Cup match at Sunningdale” before he resigns. The R&A has also acknowledged the soon-to-be former CEO’s exceptional efforts for the organization.

R&A Acknowledges Martin Slumbers’ Significant Investment in the Growth of R&A

In an interview, the association stated that Slumbers helped the organization to grow globally business-wise, while incorporating his passion for golf into the long-term stability of the sport. They also acknowledged his efforts to take R&A outside of the US and make it famous globally.

The chairman of R&A said in a statement:

“We have been fortunate to have a CEO who has steered the organisation through a period of growth and enhanced the profile and reputation of our sport to make it more accessible, appealing and inclusive”

Added to that, he continued,

“Through his stature and influence in the world of golf and sport more widely and in growing the proceeds of The Open to invest back into the game, he has been true to The R&A’s purpose of golf thriving 50 years from now and has shown transformational leadership. He speaks often of reflecting history in a modern way and that will be his legacy to The R&A and to the Club.”

Slumber has invested hugely to make amateur golf more popular. He believed golf had to be open and more inclusive to ensure its sustainability in the long term. The CEO was also involved in the merger with the Ladies’ Golf Union. As he steps down from his position, he highlighted,

“It has been a privilege to serve golf at the highest level”.

He now wants to pass this duty down to the next generation as his term comes to an end. As of now, it is to be seen who succeeds Martin Slumbers.