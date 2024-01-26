Rory McIlroy’s Career Earnings Through Prize Money

Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a putt on the seventh green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy is one of the most charismatic and marketable players in the professional golf circuit post-2010. He has recorded 24 wins on the PGA Tour and 17 on the DP World Tour. His career wins also include four major titles and he is only short of one Masters Tournament title to complete his career grand slam.

As per Forbes, the Northern Irishman was ranked 15th in the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Earnings 2023 list. He garnered a sum of $80.8 million which consists of $40.8 million as on-field earnings and $40 million as off-field earnings. Celebrity Net Worth reported Rory McIlroy’s net worth to be around $170 million.

Exploring Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour Earnings

The Northern Irishman has made 238 starts on the PGA Tour. He was not able to make the cut in only 30 instances and proceeded to the weekend’s play in 208 events. He has finished 118 times inside the top 10 which includes 24 victories.

Rory McIlroy joined the PGA Tour in 2010 as a full member and has earned $80,095,557 throughout his career. He has won the FedEx Cup three times in his career. When he first won the post-season tournament in 2016, the four-time major winner earned $10,000,000 as bonus prize money. Later, in his second win in 2019, he received $15,000,000 as bonus money. Finally, in 2022, he received $18,000,000 as PIP bonus.

Let’s dig deeper into McIlroy’s year-wise prize money winnings on the PGA Tour (Earnings in Dollars) –

2009 – $849,719

2010 -$2,554,280

2011 -$1,905,609

2012 – $8,047,952

2013 – $1,802,443

2013-14 – $8,280,096

2014-15 – $4,863,312

2015-16 – $5,790,585

2016-17 – $2,430,182

2017-18 – $4,410,296

2018-19 – $7,785,286

2019-20 – $4,408,415

2020-21 – $4,391,809

2021-22 – $8,654,566

2022-23 -$13,921,008

Exploring Rory McIlroy’s DP World Tour Earnings

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman started his professional career on the Wentworth-based golf circuit in 2008. He has made an overall 238 starts and has proceeded to play the weekend’s round in 201 of them. He has also recorded 69 top-10 finishes and won 17 tournaments in his career.

McIlroy has earned a total of €52,265,747.13 (which is close to $56,859,383 on the DP World Tour. Apart from major winning prize money, his highest paycheck came at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions where he earned €1,563,900.34 (around $1,701,351). He has notably won the DP World Tour Championship twice and the Dubai Desert Classic four times in his career.

Let’s dig deeper into McIlroy’s year-wise prize money winnings on the DP World Tour (Earnings in Euro)-

2007 – €277,255.42

2008 – €696,334.84

2009 – €2,862,412.64

2010 – €1,657,187.27

2011 – €3,171,787.13

2012 – €4,738,026.48

2013 – €862,176.63

2014 – €5,883,303.68

2015 – €4,540,009.99

2016 – €2,971,987.75

2017 – €1,832,091.03

2018 – €2,526,233.26

2019 – €3,093,918.99

2020 – €1,110,742.51

2021 – €1,417,505.46

2022 – €5,546,161.08

2023 – €7,475,320.84

2024 – €1,603,292.13 (ongoing season)

Rory McIlroy is just 34 years old now. His career earnings on both tours are certain to grow as the years pass. After Tiger Woods, he is considered one of the most marketable players on the PGA Tour. McIlroy could certainly claim a green jacket in his career and complete his grand slam as well.

He also has multiple business ventures in his name. He has notably founded TMRW Sports with Tiger Woods. They are also planning to launch a tech-based league called TGL in association with the PGA Tour. So, his net worth may increase in the years to come.