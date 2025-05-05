Tom Brady Uses Tiger Woods and Stephen Curry as Examples of How Mastering Boring Fundamentals Can Lead to Greatness

Tom Brady has played professional football for nearly half of his life, and for most of it, he wasn’t the biggest, the fastest, or the flashiest. Nor was he a talent powerhouse, as evidenced by his selection as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. But what Brady was — and has always been — is disciplined. And according to him, that’s where greatness really begins: with the boring stuff nobody wants to do.

Advertisement

In the latest edition of 199, Tom Brady’s weekly newsletter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion started off by wondering what made his recent YouTube video, titled “How To Throw A Football,” go viral and garner more than 860,000 views over the course of a week. After all, it wasn’t a flashy, trick-throw highlight reel. It was simply a technical breakdown of mechanics.

Delving deeper into the “why,” the GOAT realized that the video worked because fundamentals, he believes, are the real key. In it, Brady had explained how throwing a football efficiently comes down to sequencing. “Start from the ground up,” he wrote. “Everything is connected. Don’t get ahead of yourself.”

For him, that means power starts at your feet, flows through your hips, and finishes at your fingertips. That same approach — understanding and repeating the basics — applies far beyond football, as the Patriots legend noted.

To prove his point, Brady referenced two of the most dominant athletes in modern sports: 4x NBA Champion Stephen Curry and 11x PGA Tour PoTY Tiger Woods.

“During the season, Steph Curry takes 300 shots at the end of every practice, 500 during the off-season,” Brady noted. “Spot-up threes, dribble pull-up threes, floaters in the lane. He takes these shots from the same spots in the same sequence over and over again, every day, with perfect form.”

Then came Woods. “He used to hit 100–200 four-foot putts in a row at the end of his range days,” Tom Brady added. “As he got older and his back couldn’t handle the strain, he sped up the routine and hit 50 four-footers with just his right hand, then fifty more with both hands.”

Both icons, as the star QB pointed out, weren’t chasing viral moments or social media applause when they honed those skills. They were perfecting their craft away from the spotlight — committed to the same actions, day after day, year after year.

The lesson? Mastery is monotony done well.

“Part of greatness in anything is mastering the fundamentals,” the GOAT wrote. “It’s embracing the monotony of doing them well over and over again.”

And that’s the mindset that carried a sixth-round draft pick from Michigan to becoming the most decorated quarterback in NFL history. Not style. Not shortcuts. Just basics, executed like clockwork.

Because if Steph Curry can shoot the same shots for years, and Tiger Woods can sink the same putt hundreds of times, maybe the path to greatness really is just doing the boring things better than anyone else.