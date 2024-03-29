Scottie Scheffler Sets A New PGA Tour Record After Shaking Off A ‘Little Bit Of Rust’

Scottie Scheffler drops his club after chipping from the hillside on hole 14 during the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Scottie Scheffler is unstoppable and the world no. 1 shook off some rust to set a new PGA Tour record. He secured a 28th consecutive under-par round to target a hat-trick triumph on the tour after successfully clinching victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

The top golfer in the world carded five-under 65 in the opening round at the Memorial Park Golf Course and the PGA Tour announced that with round one of the Houston Open, Scheffler had 28 consecutive under-par rounds, which is a record after 1983. During the Mexico event, Scheffler was asked about his neck and he gave an update on his health following his stellar gameplay.

Scottie Scheffler Feels Confident About His Health At The Houston Open

Scheffler said that his neck felt better and so did his body.

“Neck’s feeling better, body feels good…The off week was good for me to get some rest, get some rehab. I took a couple more days off than I typically would last week, so it was some good recovery time.”

If Scottie wins the third tournament in a row at the PGA Tour, then it’ll be repeating the same feat achieved by Dustin Johnson in 2017. Currently, Scheffler is one shot behind the leader and enjoyed a bogey-free round on Thursday. Scheffler is a Texan so triumphing at the Houston Open will be a privilege for him.

Going forward in the interview, Scheffler stated how he shaved his beard and didn’t believe in superstitions to keep a beard or hair to win tournaments.

“It was nice because I didn’t have to think about it, but then my beard got so long that it became work…Last week I got a haircut and I was thinking about trying to trim it and I didn’t really know how, so I just shaved it.”

Whether or not Scheffler wins the trophy at Memorial Park will only be known this weekend. But there’s one thing for certain: the player will come all geared up for the Masters Tournament and target the green jacket.