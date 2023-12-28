Tommy Fleetwood Says He Had a Strong Hunch That He Was Gonna Score Team Europe’s Winning Point For the Ryder Cup

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe pose with the Ryder Cup after beating Team USA during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood disclosed his intuition for securing winning points for Team Europe much before he displayed a stellar performance in Rome. Fleetwood won around three out of four matches throughout the Ryder Cup. His contribution greatly aided Europe to clinch a victory with 16.5–11.5 for the seventh time on home soil.

Fleetwood’s triumph over Rickie Fowler, 3-1, avenged his team’s devastating loss at the 2021 Whistling Straits. His seven birdies against the rivals on Sunday sealed the final day in victorious relief. But the surprising part is that he already had a premonition that he would lead Team Europe to victory with his performance.

Tommy Fleetwood’s Uncanny Vision Comes True at the Ryder Cup

Fleetwood narrated a story about how, while crossing the 11th hole, something struck him. It’s a moment from the 2018 Ryder Cup when Phil Mickelson was playing against Francesco Molinari. Approaching the 16th hole, Mickelson hit the ball into the water, but Fran shot it on the greens. That’s how the Ryder Cup was won.

Then, he expected the same story to repeat with Fowler and him. He wanted Fowler to hit the ball into the water on the 16th and that would help him win the Ryder Cup. Tommy expected a deja vu. Finally, his moment of triumph arrived, and what he wished for happened.

“I was 1up on the 16th tee when I saw Rickie’s drive. He didn’t hit that bad of a shot… went in the water. It’s just strange how things like that happen.”

Added to that, he continued,

“I was looking at the green and all I could think of was being one good shot away from winning the Ryder Cup. I stepped up, hit the driver down a little bit… I looked up and saw where it was going, so there was nothing else to do.”

The moment followed wild celebrations after successful birdies on the 16th and 17th. Apart from this, Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Robert MacIntyre thought that Europe would win without their effort earlier that morning. But three of them played huge roles, where two secured victory in matches and one halved.

As per recent reports, Team Europe is going to have the same leadership in 2025 as Luke Donald returns back as captain. Moreover, the Ryder Cup is a game of teamwork and individual games; hence, both have to equally help win the trophy. Europe utilised this idea and became the champion in the 44th edition of the international event. Will it be able to do it again in 2025?